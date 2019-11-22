Top Scoops

Wahine Hoiho: Celebrating Sylvia Durrant

Friday, 22 November 2019, 10:58 am
Article: Todd Henry

A Visual Ethnography by Todd Henry.

Until recently, 85-year-old Sylvia Durrant spent virtually every waking hour of her day caring for sick and injured penguins and other birds at her home on Auckland’s North Shore.


View this stunning full Photo Essay on Scoop’s new Longform Journalism site The Dig here.


