Wahine Hoiho: Celebrating Sylvia Durrant
Friday, 22 November 2019, 10:58 am
Article: Todd Henry
A Visual Ethnography by Todd
Henry.
Until recently,
85-year-old Sylvia Durrant spent virtually every waking hour
of her day caring for sick and injured penguins and other
birds at her home on Auckland’s North Shore.
