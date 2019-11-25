Top Scoops

Auckland trains cancelled after truck hits rail overbridge

Monday, 25 November 2019, 9:57 am
Article: RNZ

Auckland trains cancelled after truck hits rail overbridge

All Auckland trains on the Western line are currently cancelled or delayed after a truck hit a rail overbridge.

An Auckland commuter train (file image). Photo: RNZ / Laura Tupou

The truck hit the bridge on Titirangi Road between Margan Avenue and Great North Road just before 8.30am this morning.

Auckland Transport says trains cannot run over the bridge until it has been inspected.

It's encouraging commuters to take buses instead.

"A rail shuttle is currently operating between Swanson and Henderson and vice versa, so customers can connect to scheduled bus services at Henderson," Auckland Transport said on Twitter.

[More updates from @AklTransport on Twitter]

