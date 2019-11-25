Auckland trains cancelled after truck hits rail overbridge

All Auckland trains on the Western line are currently cancelled or delayed after a truck hit a rail overbridge.

An Auckland commuter train (file image). Photo: RNZ / Laura Tupou

The truck hit the bridge on Titirangi Road between Margan Avenue and Great North Road just before 8.30am this morning.

Auckland Transport says trains cannot run over the bridge until it has been inspected.

It's encouraging commuters to take buses instead.

"A rail shuttle is currently operating between Swanson and Henderson and vice versa, so customers can connect to scheduled bus services at Henderson," Auckland Transport said on Twitter.

Due to a truck hitting a rail over bridge near New Lynn, all trains are currently cancelled or delayed on the Western Line. Trains can not run over the bridge until it is inspected. Scheduled buses are accepting all train tickets and AT HOP cards. pic.twitter.com/leSViy8l8b — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) November 24, 2019

