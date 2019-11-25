Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Cyclone Rita to pass east of Vanuatu

Monday, 25 November 2019, 10:19 am
Article: RNZ

The South Pacific cyclone season's first storm has formed with the system between Solomon Islands and Vanuatu being named Rita.

a cyclone path map showing a track east of Vanuatu and a possible area that include smost of the islands

Cyclone Rita Photo: Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said at 2am local time, the category 1 storm was about 360km northeast of Torres.

Cyclone Rita is moving slowly southeast with sustained winds of around 75km an hour. Winds are expected to strengthen shortly to include gusts of up to 105 km/hr.

It is forecast to intensify in the next two days before weakening on Thursday.

On its current path the storm will not make landfall but move south between Vanuatu and Fiji.

From tonight, Cyclone Rita is expected to bring damaging gale force winds and very rough seas to Torba province.

By tomorrow, it is expected to affect Sanma and Penama provinces.

Authorities have advised people to avoid going out to sea until the storm moves out of the area.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

Peace Plan: Ten Ways To Tackle Online Hate

A Helen Clark Foundation project to reduce online harm will be presented today in competition at the Paris Peace Forum... 'The Christchurch Principles' is the only Australasian initiative out of the 120 international projects chosen to be highlighted at the forum. More>>

ALSO:

Good Death: A Historical Perspective On Euthanasia

Some critics of the bill present religious and moral objections against euthanasia, while proponents have focused on the trauma and pain of terminally ill patients and their families. All these arguments have a long history. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 