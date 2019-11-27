Top Scoops

Samoa's measles death toll rises to 33

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 5:12 pm
Article: RNZ

There's been another death in Samoa's measles epidemic, bringing the toll to 33.

Women in Samoa wearing masks to protect themselves from measles. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Jenny Meyer

All but four of the deaths are children under the age of four, including one who died in the past 24 hours.

In that same period, another 249 measles cases were reported, bringing the total to more than 2,600 since October.

Meanwhile, 193 people with the disease remain in hospital.

A mass vaccination campaign is underway and dozens of New Zealand nurses are in Samoa to assist.

The government said on Wednesday 33,085 people had so far been immunised in a compulsory mass vaccination campaign launched under a state of emergency.

New Zealand medical staff working in Samoa have said the number of sick children being taken to hospitals continues to rise.

