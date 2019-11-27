Samoa's measles death toll rises to 33

There's been another death in Samoa's measles epidemic, bringing the toll to 33.

Women in Samoa wearing masks to protect themselves from measles. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Jenny Meyer

All but four of the deaths are children under the age of four, including one who died in the past 24 hours.

In that same period, another 249 measles cases were reported, bringing the total to more than 2,600 since October.

Meanwhile, 193 people with the disease remain in hospital.

A mass vaccination campaign is underway and dozens of New Zealand nurses are in Samoa to assist.

Latest update: 2,686 measles cases have been reported since the outbreak with 249 recorded in the last 24 hours. To date, 33 measles related deaths have been recorded. Since the Mass Vaccination Campaign on 20 Nov 2019, the Ministry has successfully vaccinated 33,085 individuals. pic.twitter.com/QloorAzWBD — Government of Samoa (@samoagovt) November 27, 2019

The government said on Wednesday 33,085 people had so far been immunised in a compulsory mass vaccination campaign launched under a state of emergency.

New Zealand medical staff working in Samoa have said the number of sick children being taken to hospitals continues to rise.

