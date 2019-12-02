Top Scoops

PM's Post-Cab 2/12/19: Once More, The Breach

Monday, 2 December 2019, 4:56 pm
Article: The Scoop Team

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference, 2 December 2019: Once more, the Breach

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's began her weekly post-cabinet press conference by discussing schools' responses to the school property funding announced at the Labour Party conference this weekend.

She was joined by Minister of Police Stuart Nash who made a statement regarding the private data breach on the police gun buyback website. Nash suggested the problem would relate to access granted to firearms dealers on the website. Nash and Ardern then answered questions about this issue and its implications for the police, the buyback scheme, and the proposed gun registry, as well as the number of recent private data breaches. Nash also discussed other recent police issues.

Ardern also answered questions on Crown claims of legal privilege in the abuse in care inquiry, decisions on merging RNZ and TVNZ and the possibility of moving the Auckland port, the measles outbreak in Samoa, the number of serious threats against MPs, the government's promised boost to infrastruture spending and its implications for budget responsibility rules, her confidence in the Minister of Police, the phrase "we're doing this", pricing argicultural emissions, and Greenpeace's OMV protests.

