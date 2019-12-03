Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Gisborne: Council launches app for service requests

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 10:26 am
Article: Aaron van Delden - Local Democracy Reporter

The GDC Fix app is billed as “the easiest way to report
an issue to council”. PHOTO: Supplied / Gisborne District Council

Reporting abandoned vehicles, dumped rubbish or potholes is going high-tech with an app developed by Gisborne District Council staff.

Billed as “the easiest way to report an issue to council”, GDC Fix can be downloaded for free from app stores.

From today [Monday December 2], requests for service lodged through it will be sent to the council’s customer service team to be assigned to a council officer or contractor.

Users can attach pictures of the issue and locate it on a map, and those details will be collated in an email sent to the person assigned to fix it.

It is hoped these features will make it easier for council staff and contractors to identify and resolve requests, and make the process generally more efficient.

The app was presented to councillors during Thursday’s operations committee meeting.

It is part of an inaugural summer campaign – Kia ora Tairawhiti – which brings together a number of council projects.

These include new customer service principles and education campaigns for responsible camping, water restrictions and road safety.

Gisborne District Council communications officer Jason Chambers said similar apps could cost up to $18,000 a year to subscribe to, but GDC Fix had been developed in-house.

Over the past six months, it was brought to life from an idea council staff had, following floods in June 2018, for an app to determine where resources should be deployed during civil defence emergencies.

Features of GDC Fix include the ability to view by map the issues identified across the district and to track a request for service, from being lodged to resolved.

The app will be promoted on social media and at community events this summer with the catchphrase “tap that app”.

There was concern around the council table that a new avenue for reporting issues with council assets or services would add to an already heavy workload over summer, given an influx of visitors.

But customer engagement manager Anita Reedy Holthausen said a spike in requests for service was anticipated and the council would be staffed accordingly.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Analysis: Dotcom Appeal For Surveillance Data Dismissed

Kim Dotcom’s Appeal against the decision allowing the GSCB to withold information as to communications illegally intercepted by them has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 