Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Electoral Commission chair calls for greater powers

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 4:37 pm
Article: RNZ

Jo Moir, Political Reporter

The new chair of the Electoral Commission would like greater investigative powers for the watchdog.

Electoral Commission chair Marie Shroff. Photo: SUPPLIED

Former Privacy Commissioner Marie Shroff was appointed to the role this year and said she was surprised to find the position had lesser powers than her former job.

Ms Shroff was speaking to MPs at the Justice Select Committee today and told media afterwards that while the current powers were workable, she would like them to be improved.

She said change would need to be done quite carefully.

"The investigative powers attracted my attention because as Privacy Commissioner I did have powers to require documents and attendance, so I was surprised to find the Electoral Commission board doesn't have those powers," she said.

"So if there's a review of electoral law I would favour having a look at that to see whether it would be justified."

Electoral Commission chief officer Alicia Wright said enquiries were under way into New Zealand First and the New Zealand First Foundation over the way political donations were handled.

Ms Wright could not say whether the investigation would be completed before Christmas.

"Our responsibilities are to look into the matter and then form a view as to whether a breach has occurred and then make appropriate steps from there.

"At this point we are in the middle of the inquiry and we're taking the time to get it right," she said.

Ms Wright said the Electoral Commission had been provided information from a variety of sources regarding the New Zealand First Foundation.

The Electoral Commission is an independent Crown entity responsible for administering, promoting and assessing elections and referendums.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Analysis: Dotcom Appeal For Surveillance Data Dismissed

Kim Dotcom’s Appeal against the decision allowing the GSCB to withold information as to communications illegally intercepted by them has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 