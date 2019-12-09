Top Scoops

Auckland bus disruption: What you need to know

Monday, 9 December 2019, 9:53 am
Article: RNZ

Thousands of bus commuters in Auckland have their ride to work and school disrupted this morning as the stalemate between bus drivers and their employer continues.

Commuters wait at Mt Roskill shops on Dominion Road for a replacement bus for the cancelled NZ Bus service. Photo: RNZ / Amy Williams

NZ Bus services are off the road, and Auckland Transport says Ritchies will operate limited morning and evening rush hour bus services along Dominion and Mt Eden roads.

The cancelled routes include NZ Bus school buses and Link routes.

Services run by other operators are not affected, and train and ferry services will run as normal.

NZ Bus drivers seeking better pay and conditions refused to collect fares last week, and now those drivers have been suspended.

Cancelled bus routes

Auckland Transport says the cancelled bus routes are:

CityLink, InnerLink, OuterLink, TāmakiLink, 14T, 14W, 18, 20, 22A, 22N, 22R, 24B, 24R, 24W, 25B, 25L, 27T, 27W, 27H, 30, 68, 75, 82, 101, 105, 106, 110, 122, 125, 125X, 128, 129, 162, 252, 253, 221X, 223X, 243X, 248X, 295, 321, 650, 670, 751, 755, 762, 774, 775, 781, 801, 802, 806, 807, 814, 842, 843, 871, 923, and 924.

Buses operated by Ritchies on Dominion and Mt Eden roads:

Dominion Road, Route 25

From Mt Roskill Shops:

First bus 6.30am approximately every 15 minutes until 10.00am.

From 10.00am approximately every 30 minutes until 4.00pm

From 4.00pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 6.15pm

From Civic Centre, Route 25

First bus 7.15am approximately every 15 minutes until 8.45am

From 8.45am approximately every 30 minutes until 3.45pm

From 3.45pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 7.00pm

Mt Eden Road, Route 27

From Three Kings

First bus 6.30am approximately every 15 minutes until 10.00am.

From 10.00am approximately every 30 minutes until 4.00pm

From 4.00pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 6.15pm

From Britomart (Commerce Street), Route 27

First bus 7.15am approximately every 15 minutes until 9.45am

From 9.45am approximately every 30 minutes until 3.45pm

From 3.45pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 7.00pm

Commuters take a bus on Dominion Road replacing a cancelled NZ Bus service. Photo: RNZ / Amy Williams

