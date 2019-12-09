Auckland bus disruption: What you need to know

Thousands of bus commuters in Auckland have their ride to work and school disrupted this morning as the stalemate between bus drivers and their employer continues.
Commuters wait at Mt Roskill shops on Dominion Road for a replacement bus for the cancelled NZ Bus service. Photo: RNZ / Amy Williams
NZ Bus services are off the road, and Auckland Transport says Ritchies will operate limited morning and evening rush hour bus services along Dominion and Mt Eden roads.
The cancelled routes include NZ Bus school buses and Link routes.
Services run by other operators are not affected, and train and ferry services will run as normal.
NZ Bus drivers seeking better pay and conditions refused to collect fares last week, and now those drivers have been suspended.
Cancelled bus routes
Auckland Transport says the cancelled bus routes are:
CityLink, InnerLink, OuterLink, TāmakiLink, 14T, 14W, 18, 20, 22A, 22N, 22R, 24B, 24R, 24W, 25B, 25L, 27T, 27W, 27H, 30, 68, 75, 82, 101, 105, 106, 110, 122, 125, 125X, 128, 129, 162, 252, 253, 221X, 223X, 243X, 248X, 295, 321, 650, 670, 751, 755, 762, 774, 775, 781, 801, 802, 806, 807, 814, 842, 843, 871, 923, and 924.
Buses operated by Ritchies on Dominion and Mt Eden roads:
Dominion Road, Route 25
From Mt Roskill Shops:
First bus 6.30am approximately every 15 minutes until 10.00am.
From 10.00am approximately every 30 minutes until 4.00pm
From 4.00pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 6.15pm
From Civic Centre, Route 25
First bus 7.15am approximately every 15 minutes until 8.45am
From 8.45am approximately every 30 minutes until 3.45pm
From 3.45pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 7.00pm
Mt Eden Road, Route 27
From Three Kings
First bus 6.30am approximately every 15 minutes until 10.00am.
From 10.00am approximately every 30 minutes until 4.00pm
From 4.00pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 6.15pm
From Britomart (Commerce Street), Route 27
First bus 7.15am approximately every 15 minutes until 9.45am
From 9.45am approximately every 30 minutes until 3.45pm
From 3.45pm approximately every 15 minutes until last bus 7.00pm
Commuters take a bus on Dominion Road replacing a cancelled NZ Bus service. Photo: RNZ / Amy Williams