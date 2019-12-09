Eruption at Whakaari / White Island

An eruption has occured on Whakaari / White Island in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, sending a huge plume of smoke and ash into the sky.

The ash cloud rising from White Island today. Photo: GeoNet

GNS Science says the eruption occured at 2.10pm.

Follow the latest developments with RNZ's live blog:

There's has been moderate volcanic unrest on the island for the past few weeks, prompting GNS to say it appeared the volcano was possibly entering a period where eruptive activity is more likely than normal.

Ash particles are similar enough in size to rain that we can see the White Island eruption on our radar. ^AJ pic.twitter.com/1IkGMLzQm7 — MetService (@MetService) December 9, 2019

© Scoop Media