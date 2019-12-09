PM's Post-Cab 9/12/19: And Then A Volcano

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference, 9 December 2019: And Then A Volcano

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began her regular post-cabinet press conference with an update on the response to this afternoon's eruption at Whakaari/White Island. She said a rescue operation was being undertaken with up to 100 people on the island at the time (Police have since updated this to less than 50), with some serious injuries and some unaccounted for.

She was joined by Minister of Transport Phil Twyford to discuss the response to floods and slips in the South Island, the rising frequency of extreme weather events. The government has confirmed support of $100,000 for communities affected by this severe weather.

Other questions covered considerations around major ports for the North Island, Minister Faafoi's texts witha relative about an immigration matter, Immigration New Zealand's consideration of cultural differences in inter-ethnicity couples, the Child Poverty Monitor report, the government's ongoing response to the Independent Welfare Advisory Group's recommendations, its approach to poverty, the collections of poverty data, Former Auditor-General Martin Matthews' call for a review of how he was 'forced' out of the job, the Hepatitis Foundation, and Finland's election of a 34 year old woman as Prime Minister.

© Scoop Media