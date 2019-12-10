Live: Whakaari / White Island eruption - day 2

Police do not believe there are any survivors on Whakaari / White Island, as eight people are confirmed missing after yesterday's eruption.

Waikato Police Superintendent Bruce Bird said eight people were missing; 47 people went on to the island, five are confimed dead and 31 are in hospital and three have been discharged.

Photo: Geonet

Among the injured or missing are Australians, Americans, Chinese, British and Malaysians, as well as New Zealanders.

The five dead include Whakatāne man Hayden Marshall-Inman, a White Island Tours guide. They were all part a group of 23 taken off the Whakaari / White Island just after the eruption.

Flights over the volcano by police, military, and rescue planes have not found any sign of life.

Police yesterday said it was still too dangerous to launch a rescue mission.

A Navy ship was to go to the island at first light and send up surveillance drones for further checks.

