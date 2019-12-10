Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Global IT outage delays flights from Auckland Airport

Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 5:22 pm
Article: RNZ

International flights from Auckland Airport have been delayed and four flights from Australia cancelled.

Image: Martin Boose/freeimages.com

An airport spokesperson said Immigration New Zealand's passport processing software was experiencing outages, delaying flight check-ins.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has confirmed its overseas check-in system - operated by Swiss technology company SITA - used at airports is down.

"INZ is monitoring SITA's progress in getting the system up and running as soon as possible. We are also working with airlines to minimise any disruption to travellers," a spokesperson said.

"Check-in agents are now relying on manual checks with INZ staff to verify information."

Passengers could still manually check-in but should contact their airlines for the latest information, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Wellington Airport said it was a global network problem affecting all airlines, and did not say whether flights had been affected.

In Australia, Jetstar said it was working to bring systems back online after flight delays and cancellations, including four New Zealand flights that were cancelled due to the issue.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Analysis: Dotcom Appeal For Surveillance Data Dismissed

Kim Dotcom’s Appeal against the decision allowing the GSCB to withold information as to communications illegally intercepted by them has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 