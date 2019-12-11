Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Samoa measles death toll rises to 71

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 5:16 pm
Article: RNZ

Another person has died from measles in Samoa, taking the death toll from the outbreak to 71.

Photo: RNZ / Logan Church

Samoa's Ministry of Health said the death occured within the last 24 hours.

During that time 83 more cases of measles were recorded, taking the total number for the outbreak to 4898.

The ministry said there were currently 169 measles cases who are in-patients at health facilities, including 20 critically ill children and three pregnant women.

It said as of 10 December, about 91 percent of all eligible people in Samoa had been vaccinated against measles.

Meanwhile, there are now 19 confirmed cases of measles in Fiji.

The latest case is a nine-month-old from Rewa.

The Ministry of Health said the infant was admitted to the main Suva hospital and was now in a stable condition in isolation.

The 19 cases were all from the Central Division.

Measles vaccination underway in Fiji. Photo: Facebook / Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services

Fiji has received 200,000 doses of the measles vaccine funded by the Australian government.

Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said Australia's assistance would help Fiji to continue its mass immunisation campaign, "targeting those most at risk of measles infection".

The campaign could now be expanded to the rest of Fiji from the Central Division, where all 19 cases were located.

Australia's Acting High Commissioner to Fiji, Anna Dorney, said Australia was proud to assist the Ministry of Health.

"The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has been working tirelessly to ensure that this outbreak is contained. We are pleased to support their critical work to protect Fijians against measles."

Fiji's Government has also received assistance from the World Health Organisation, the United Nations Children's Fund and the New Zealand government.

Phase one of the campaign saw close to 100,000 people vaccinated.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Analysis: Dotcom Appeal For Surveillance Data Dismissed

Kim Dotcom’s Appeal against the decision allowing the GSCB to withold information as to communications illegally intercepted by them has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 