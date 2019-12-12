Top Scoops

Live: Whakaari / White Island eruption - Day 4

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 9:41 am
Article: RNZ

Live: Whakaari / White Island eruption - day 4

Two more people have died following the Whakaari /White Island eruption bringing the official toll to eight, with eight others on the island presumed dead.

One of those who died was treated at Middlemore Hospital and the other Waikato Hospital.

There are 23 people receiving hospital care in New Zealand - and up to five others have been airlifted to Australian hospitals. The extent of their injuries is such that skin is being brought in from Australia and the United States for grafts.

Police say Ngāti Awa will lead the recovery of bodies from Whakaari/ White Island once it is deemed safe to retrieve them. The rāhui on Whakaari will only be lifted once all the bodies are off the island.

Follow the day's events in RNZ's live blog

