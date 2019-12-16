Live updates: Whakaari/White Island, day 8

Police say the operation to recover the two remaining people missing on Whakaari / White Island will continue for as long as there's a chance.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says today the Navy and police dive teams will be getting together to plan for another attempt at a search tomorrow. An aerial search with a helicopter will continue today.

Sixteen people have now died from the eruption last Monday. The latest confirmed death was of a patient transferred to Concord Hospital in Sydney for treatment.

There are still 26 people in hospital of whom 12 are in Australia after Australian Air Force planes last week transferred them to ease pressure on New Zealand hospitals and to allow the patients to be closer to their families. In New Zealand, 14 people are in hospital and 10 are in a critical condition.

Seven people have been formally identified so far.





