Auckland's Meadowbank School lockdown lifted

A large primary school in east Auckland went into lockdown this morning, following an incident in the local area.

Photo: Google Street View

Meadowbank School says its students and staff are all safe and everyone is accounted for.

Police said they were called to an address on Seascape Road and advised local schools as a precaution.

A man at the address had left in a distressed state and there are concerns for his mental health.

Police said he may have a knife and should not be approached.

They are asking anyone who sees the man to contact them.

The man is described as about 173cm tall, of thin build with long blonde hair, and wearing black track pants and a purple T-shirt.

The lockdown at Meadowbank School has since been lifted.

It said a notice will go out to parents and caregivers tonight.

It has 750 students and 65 staff.

© Scoop Media