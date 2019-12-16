PM's Post-Cab 16/12/19: Disaster Responses

PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference, 16 December 2019: Disaster Responses
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began her last post-cabinet press conference of 2019 by offering sympathy to those affected by the eruption of Whakaari/White Island a week ago, and giving an overview of the response. There will be work on whether any government inquiry into the disaster is necessary and a decision will be made in the new year.
Ms Ardern also announced a five million dollar fund to support Whakatane after the disaster and Westland following recent transport disruption, particularly targeting small businesses. Citeria for this has not been set.
She took
questions on this fund, on whether the ACC encouraged
business risk taking, possibilities for government inquiry
processes and for charges, Australian Prime Minister Scott
Morrison tweeting about the number of deceased and
discussions between him and Ardern, issues around planning a
memorial, wider tourism industry safety and different
approaches around volcano tourism, assessing the emergency
response, the ongoing load on hospitals, the probability of
any overarching inquiry, he texted congratulations to Boris
Johnson on his win and plans for a phone call, her earlier
tweet regrading the possibility of Boris Johnson becoming UK
Prime Minister, and lessons for the New Zealand Labour Party
from UK Labour's result, her relationship with Jeremy
Corbyn, discussions around Ihumātao, developing plans for
public broadcasting and media mergers, the Reserve Bank Act
review, and the status of the investigation into Labour's
handling of sexual assault
allegations.