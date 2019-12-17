Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Sir John Key steps down from Air New Zealand board role

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 11:34 am
Article: RNZ

Former prime minister Sir John Key is leaving the board of Air New Zealand.

Sir John Key Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons King

Sir John said it was a hard decision to walk away from the airline but he had increasing business commitments here and overseas.

He will leave at the end of March next year.

"Air New Zealand is a world class company that all Kiwis can be proud of. The fortunes of the airline and our nation are inextricably linked, so having had the opportunity to support it firstly as prime minister and minister of tourism and then as a director has been fantastic," Sir John said.

He joined the board in 2017 and had been tipped to take over as chair of the board when Tony Carter stepped down earlier this year.

Sir John is currently the chair of the local operations of ANZ Bank and also sits on the board of its Australian parent, and also has positions with technology companies in New Zealand and the United States.

The carrier's chair, Dame Therese Walsh, said Sir John made a significant contribution to the airline during his time as a director.

"Sir John's outstanding commercial acumen, international perspectives and stakeholder network have been incredibly valuable to Air New Zealand and we are fortunate to have had him as a member of our board," she said.

Air New Zealand's new chief executive, Greg Foran, starts at the airline in February.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Analysis: Dotcom Appeal For Surveillance Data Dismissed

Kim Dotcom’s Appeal against the decision allowing the GSCB to withold information as to communications illegally intercepted by them has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week. First, the ICIJ released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority... More>>

Julie Webb-Pullman: Jacinda, THAT Tweet, And Gaza

The MFAT tweet condemning rocket fire from Gaza while failing to condemn the Israeli extrajudicial assassinations and civilian killings that generated Islamic Jihad’s rocket-fire in defensive response, reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of New Zealand’s so-called “even-handed” foreign policy and practice towards Palestine. More>>

Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 