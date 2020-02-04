Update on serious crash - Hutt Road, Petone - Wellington
Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 7:54 am
Press Release: NZ Police
Police can confirm one person died following the serious
crash on the Hutt Rd about 6.15pm last night.
The
road re-opened to traffic late last night.
Police
will continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
