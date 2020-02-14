Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Climate Change-focused School Opens In Taranaki

Friday, 14 February 2020, 1:07 pm
Article: RNZ

A groundbreaking school that puts a green ethos at the centre of its learning is celebrating its opening in Taranaki today.

Green School New Zealand. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Green School New Zealand has a focus on sustainability, but it doesn't come cheap with enrolment and tuition fees costing up to $40,000 for some overseas students.

Three alien-looking pods or 'waka' emerging out farmland southwest of New Plymouth are a giveaway you've arrived at Green School New Zealand.

Built out of sustainable New Zealand pine and heat-treated in the UK they are designed to be thermally neutral and to blend into the environment.

Green School New Zealand chief executive Chris Edwards said the pods were representative of what the school was all about.

"These are curved buildings. They're a unique design and, if it doesn't seem too fanciful, I see them as almost a metaphor actually for the young mind.

"The young mind isn't linear. It isn't boxed. It's not contained. Why do we teach people in square rooms?

"So what we are trying to do here I suppose to an extent is actually mirror what goes on in a young person's mind.

"It's querying, you know, it's a free mind. The lightfall here, the undulations of the scenery, the shadow etc."

Based on Green School Bali, Edwards said the goal of the school - which had about 50 students enrolled - was to prepare young people for the 21st century.

"So we take as our starting point areas like the United Nation's sustainable development goal, permaculture, principles of the sustainability compass and we use those, if you like, as the heart of the curriculum.

"So instead of starting with your maths, your physics and chemistry they all tuck in under much bigger concepts."

Edwards said subjects such as maths and te reo would be mapped against the New Zealand curriculum and students at the Green School would be able to graduate with NCEA.

He said the school hoped to eventually accommodate 500 students from Year 1 through Year 13 - half of whom would come from overseas.

Brazilian couple Elisa Roorda and Flavio Vianna had enrolled their daughters Nina and Sofia.

Roorda said they were won over immediately.

"We came to visit the Green School and we just loved it. The whole family. The kids asked us to stay here.

"We were planning to go back to Brazil in January and go back to our lives and then we said 'no lets stay here and have a new life here in New Zealand."

Roorda said they were attracted by the school's values and its location.

Even the price tag was not off-putting.

"Well the public schools in Brazil they're not good schools so the people that have money they all go to private schools.

"So where we live in Brazil we all pay for school so what we are paying here is the same as there so for us it's not a difference."

The Brazilian couple said the Green School helped get student visas for their daughters and they been granted visas as their guardians.

Another person not regretting moving to New Zealand with his family to enrol at the school was 10-year-old Freddie Chambers.

He transferred from the Hong Kong Academy.

"Well here is a lot more open space and it's like more in the countryside and Hong Kong's more like a city and a town and so right now it's less busy here and it's a really nice place."

The Green School Bali is operated as a not-for-profit, but its New Zealand counterpart expects to eventually run surpluses.

The Ministry of Education requires all private schools here to be registered and have regard to the statement of National Education and Learning Priorities.

But they are not required to teach to the New Zealand Curriculum.

The Green School New Zealand has provisional registration.

When it is fully registered it will qualify for a per-student subsidy of up to $2300.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Harry/Meghan Affair, And Iran

Those “Meghzit” headlines seem apt, given how closely Britain’s January 31 exit from the European Union resembles the imminent departure from the Royal Family’s top team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For young Iranians, the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner is just the latest example of the deadly incompetence and dishonesty of their leaders... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 