PM Jacinda Ardern Washes Hands Of NZ First Foundation Photos Saga

Monday, 17 February 2020, 11:36 am
Article: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the New Zealand First Foundation - which faces investigation from the SFO - has nothing to do with her or Winston Peters' role in her Cabinet.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

Ardern has said she would wait for any findings, after an investigation by the Electoral Commission was immediately referred to the Serious Fraud Office as soon as it was handed to police.

In the latest development last week, NZ First leader Winston Peters claimed photos taken of investigative journalists Guyon Espiner (RNZ) and Matt Shand (Stuff) had been taken by a party supporter - after earlier saying "we took them [the photos]".

Speaking to RNZ's Morning Report today, Ardern kept her distance from the whole affair, saying none of it was a matter for her.

"Indeed, I'm the Prime Minister, I run the government. I do not run three separate parties, so I don't think it's unfair or unreasonable to say that these are matters for New Zealand First, not for me.

"I have a personal view on blogs like that - they're not something that I choose to engage with or have the Labour Party engage with - I don't believe them and think they tend to engage in mudslinging and that's not how I do politics."

She confirmed Peters was safe in his portfolios.

She was asked directly whether - considering the fact he was in her Cabinet and was the deputy Prime Minister and stood in for her when she was unavailable - it was truly not a matter for her.

She was also asked whether Peters' conduct met the threshold required by the Cabinet manual of upholding the highest ethical standards.

"It is not conduct I've been engaged in. No, I don't see these things as being explicit to the Cabinet manual, which is the conduct of how we run the government," she said.

"He maintains the role he needs to maintain appropriately as Minister of Foreign Affairs. You're asking questions of him as leader of a political party ... these are matters for him, I don't even have clarity over who took them (the photos), how they got on a blog post.

"It is ultimately an MMP environment, it will have separate political parties, they are in charge of their own conduct as party and party leaders.

"These aren't matters that I have any responsibility for. I'm the leader of the Labour Party, I had nothing to do with this and I'm not going to stand here and explain it or defend it because it's not for me."

"I cannot run both a government and three political parties."

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones also rejected comments from National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett last week that the photos were "chilling".

"My response to any remarks from the opposition is to remind everyone it's an election year and you'll get all this hyperbole and exaggeration and I would dismiss anything the National Party says with a grain of sand," he said.

"Our party has made a complaint to the police about information doing the rounds," he said.

"I'm not across those details (of the photos) and, look, I wouldn't read too much into it. You get these squalls of misfortune, it'll soon pass."

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Harry/Meghan Affair, And Iran

Those “Meghzit” headlines seem apt, given how closely Britain’s January 31 exit from the European Union resembles the imminent departure from the Royal Family’s top team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For young Iranians, the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner is just the latest example of the deadly incompetence and dishonesty of their leaders... More>>

