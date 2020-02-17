Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Coronavirus Impact: Australia Willing To Evacuate NZ Cruise Ship Passengers - Ardern

Monday, 17 February 2020, 11:44 am
Article: RNZ

Australia would fly out New Zealand citizens on board a cruise ship in Japan if it mounted an evacuation, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

The Diamond Princess has been at Yokohama port since 3 February. Photo: AFP / Yomiuri

Eleven New Zealanders remain in quarantine on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama.

Ardern said she had spoken to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last night, and had been told New Zealanders on the ship would be able to fly out with any Australian-assisted evacuation. Australia did not have a confirmed evacuation flight at present, she said.

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format.

"They have told us that if they do undertake an assisted evacucation that they will make room for our 11 New Zalanders who are there."

She said they would not need to transit through Christmas Island, which is where Australians evacuated from China were being quarantined.

"We would loook to make a special provision to get them from Australia through to New Zealand ... those details need to be worked through.

"Public health, top of mind. Getting them back to New Zealand and maintaining their public health and others, top of mind, of course."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is looking at options to help the New Zealanders on board.

In a statement, the ministry said it was keen to assist New Zealanders to return to their homes as soon as possible, while ensuring their safety and that of others.

"We are in regular communication with the Japanese authorities, the ship's operator and our close partners about how best to proceed.

"We are in daily contact with the New Zealand passengers through our embassy in Tokyo," it said.

The US government to evacuating Americans who have been quarantined on the ship.

American passengers were taken off the cruise liner on Sunday in preparation for boarding charter flights home. Passengers wearing masks could later be seen waving through the windows of buses parked near the ship. The evacuees will be subject to a 14-day quarantine in the United States.

Canadian, Italian, South Korean and Hong Kong passengers were expected to follow soon, after their governments also announced plans to repatriate passengers.

The cruise liner has the most coronavirus infections outside China. Its quarantine is set to end on Wednesday.

Government looks at ways to boost forestry, tourism

Cabinet ministers will meet today to discuss the government's response to the coronavirus' impact on the forestry and tourism sectors.

New Zealand's travel restrictions have been extended until next Monday at midnight, putting a further strain on tourism businesses.

Forestry Minister Shane Jones has signalled a package is being put together to help the forestry industry in time for today's Cabinet meeting.

Officials had been working to see what was possible, Jones told Morning Report. Governments had provided help over the years when problems affected the farming sector and "we're seeking to extend it into forestry."

Jones said China's ports had been dealing with "mountains of logs" coming out of Eastern Europe, felled due to a beetle attack that had ravaged forests, at the same time as the disruption from coronavirus.

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format.

"Stakeholders and leaders both in Northland and East Coast have asked if we can bring some of the provincial growth fund infrastructure, transport projects to the table a lot faster to absorb the labour that would otherwise be on the hillsides and in the forests.

"People from the South Island who want to get on with killing off the wilding pine have asked whether some of the labour could be relocated down there, where it could also be relocated to assist with horticultural production. A lot of the Tairawhiti people - and understandably - they want work at home, their kids are at school, their families are embedded in the communities."

Jones said the Covid-19 outbreak was a wake up call to exporters who rely on single markets.

"When our exports are totally reliant on China and there are not other options in ASEAN countries, then welcome to the disruptiveness of international economics and international trade.

"It's a wakeup call to our exporters. If you have commodities that are reliant on single markets then from time to time international trade without having enough diversity will do you damage.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Harry/Meghan Affair, And Iran

Those “Meghzit” headlines seem apt, given how closely Britain’s January 31 exit from the European Union resembles the imminent departure from the Royal Family’s top team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For young Iranians, the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner is just the latest example of the deadly incompetence and dishonesty of their leaders... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 