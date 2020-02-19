Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

NZQA Halts Enrolments For MIT Course After Marking Issues

Wednesday, 19 February 2020, 9:52 am
Article: RNZ

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority has stopped enrolments in a Manukau Institute of Technology course after discovering students were being marked too leniently.

The MIT course had about 150-200 students last year and fewer than 60 were being re-assessed due to marking issues. Photo: 123RF

The institute is re-assessing fewer than 60 students in the Level 5 business diploma.

The general manager of the institute's Manukau campus, Luka Crosbie, said an NZQA report delivered in November said there were problems with the assessment tasks its tutors were setting and with their marking of those tasks.

"The issues were mainly around the assessment tasks. There were some slight differences between the assessment tasks and the learning outcomes and also we needed to have a closer look and make sure that our marking was tighter," he said.

Crosbie said the authority recently required the institute to stop taking new enrolments until the problems were addressed.

"They did say that some of our marking was overgenerous. So therefore we're going through every assessment and we're getting it re-marked and we're going to get it externally moderated as well to ensure our re-marking is up to scratch."

"There are some students that will require some reassessment. That may take the form of re-marking or a challenge test or some sort of professional discussion," he said.

"We're working through that on a case-by-case basis with a view to validating their assessment."

Crosbie said the course had about 150-200 students last year, most of them domestic students, and fewer than 60 were being re-assessed.

He acknowledged that the authority's statutory action could harm the institute's standing.

"I think anybody would have concern for their reputation," he said.

Crosbie said the problems with assessment were not restricted to one tutor.

He said MIT was not alone in having problems with the diploma and NZQA had reviewed the diploma nationally in 2018.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 