Five O Wanderings; Return To Aotearoa

A continued 501 story: Richard Major

It’s my first New Year back in New Zealand since my forced early return from Australia September 2019.

After 5 months I am beginning to settle in, find my ground and enjoy what is a truly beautiful country. Recently my teenage daughter came to visit me over the Christmas school holidays, and we embarked on a whirlwind tiki tour of the North island and Picton.

I must say, NZ is a wonderful place. Everyone I met from Thames to Rotorua, Taupo to Wellington, Picton to New Plymouth and so on where accommodating in every way. Warm, approachable and down to earth. The scenery, fresh and unspoilt in its serenity, the Kai and above all indigenous culture are a sight and experience to behold. In saying this, I am also not ignorant to its plights and issues, in fact I am closer to that bone than most.

My main focus was to spend quality time with my daughter whom I was forced to leave behind in Australia with my son. It was also an interesting exploration of people’s opinion and knowledge, or lack of, regarding the 501 Deportee situation.

Due to the standard “bad news is good news” mainstream media approach, the picture painted is abstract to say the least. 501 returned offenders have been Pidgeon holed as rampant gang members, kicked out of a country that has lost patience with non-citizens committing crime. And let’s face it, who can blame Australia for taking a stance. I’m dead certain many New Zealand citizens would like to see the roles reversed in most cases. But pointing the finger at our Great Southern land neighbours has and will continue to achieve zero.

So, the fact I was not a Harley riding gun wielding Viking here to plunder, destroy and release a plague of illicit drugs was a pleasant surprise to the friendly locals. It was also an unknown factor to most that only a very small percentage of return offenders fell into that category. Not perfect but hey, have you ever met an angel?

Police, Lawyers, Politicians and even Corrections staff go to jail. Should they then be judged with an all for one, one for all attitude?

I am an avid news junky and spread my daily read from the top politicised commercial demons to the alternative broad-spectrum media platforms such as scoop. When I approached the afore mentioned corporate jungle printers I was completely ignored. How can a return offender offer subjective and intelligent input? Truth be known, I can offer a hell of a lot more than they will ever know, unless of course they bother reading what I have to say.

In fact, there is very little reported on the subject. It seems old hat and unless a 501-gang member is under the spotlight for negative reasons, the media really has little interest.

But I can assure you, based on my conversations, the population does.

So, I will continue my journey and share the ups and downs. I will be balanced and have a lot more to come. Not all squeaky clean but guaranteed honest with a view to inform, not splash opinions based on political persuasions or personal grievances. I hope new arrivals in my situation will take both heart and heed of what I have to say. I also hope the Government, corrections and police, all who cannot lay claim to angel status, learn towards a better understanding.

What was that song we where taught back in school…?

Stop, look listen before you cross the street. Use your eyes, use your ears before you use your feet.

