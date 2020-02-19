Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

UPDATE: Elderly West Coast Man To Lose 70% Of Farm In SNA ‘landgrab’.

Wednesday, 19 February 2020, 4:44 pm
Article: Lois Williams - Local Democracy Reporter

An elderly West Coast man has appealed to the government not to take his land, after more than 70% of it was classed as a Significant Natural Area.

1/ Tony Barrett and Greymouth mayor Tania Gibson

86-year-old Tony Barrett lives alone on his 607ha block on the Arnold Valley Road, east of Greymouth.

Mr Barret's grandparents first leased the land near Notown from the government in the 1930's after it was cleared of trees, dug over and mined for gold by returned servicemen.

The Barretts left much of it undeveloped, and a large chunk of the formerly gorse-covered block is now regenerating native bush.

Under the new biodiversity rules, he and subsequent owners would need resource consent with DOC approval to fell trees, run stock, convert to dairy and possibly to pick moss.

In his submission on the government's draft National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity, Tony Barrett said the SNA designation effectively took most of his farm away from him.

"As an elderly New Zealander that has worked hard all my life, paid my taxes diligently and in general tried to contribute positively to society, I am saddened whilst in the sunset stage of my life to have to deal with this blatant attack on my property rights."

Mr Barret said because of the land-use restrictions to be placed on SNA's he was faced with the strong likelihood that his land would be virtually worthless.

"Who is going to pay market value on land when only 30% is available to be productively used? Any coast estate agents will confirm that rural land with stands of trees, and creeks on it command lower buyer interest because of the realities of the RMA and now this National Policy Statement. "

While he had no interest in selling his land, Mr Barrett asked if the government's actions were morally defensible.

"This is our family farm and as such it holds particular value and meaning to me. I object to being told by faceless people that I am not allowed to manage my farm responsibly as I and those before me have done..."

Greymouth Deputy Mayor Allan Gibson, who has known Mr Barrett since he trapped possums on his land 40 years ago, helped the elderly man write his submission, at Mr Barrett's request.

"He's pretty shattered. This whole SNA thing has ruined what bit of life he has left," Mr Gibson said.

The family had never farmed the land intensively, but had kept a few animals, and milled some trees over the years, while Mr Barrett who turned 86 last week, still picked a bit of sphagnum moss.

" He's been a hard-working man all his life; he's the last of three generations who've looked after the place and now they tell him what to do with his own land..I think that's communism."

The council had gone through the process of identifying SNA's 20 years ago, with DOC and an ecologist, Mr Gibson said.

But Mr Barrett who was a very private man had not allowed officials onto his land to inspect it, and the SNA designation had been the result of a desktop exercise.

"Some years ago the Barretts were offered the adjoining Crown block for nothing, by the government but the family turned it down because they had enough to look after.

"That block's now been converted to dairy but they want to "protect" Tony's, when 84% of the coast is already in the DOC estate. It's nuts. "

From the council's point of view, the SNA process would lower the district's rate take, Mr Gibson said.

"You can't do much with the (SNA) land so the value drops and the owners pay less in rates, and other ratepayers pick up the burden. This will mean the end of land development on the Coast," Mr Gibson predicted.

Submissions on the government's National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) close on March 14 and councils must give effect to it in their Plans within five years.

West Coast mayors and chairs will discuss the impact on the region at their quarterly forum tomorrow. .

Meanwhile, the Regional Council will decide whether to sign off on its final list of scheduled wetlands on Thursday after a multi-million dollar process that took 15 years, and involved mediation and multiple appeals to the Environment Court.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 