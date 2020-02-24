Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Chorus Wins Court Costs After ‘grossly Misleading Flattery’ Case

Monday, 24 February 2020, 10:52 am
Article: Chloe Ranford - Local Democracy Reporter

A high court judge has awarded Chorus costs. CREDIT: MONIQUE FORD/STUFF/SUPPLIED – SINGLE USE ONLY

A telecommunication giant that used "grossly misleading flattery" in a bid to secure a broadband contract with a council has won back court costs.

Chorus sought costs from Creative Development Solutions, which it strung along last year to try and win a deal with the Marlborough District Council to roll out broadband in the Marlborough Sounds.

Creative last year claimed at the High Court, in Wellington, that Chorus breached a non-disclosure agreement by making use of its "confidential information" in a bid for the government's rural broadband initiative.

Justice Dobson dismissed the proceeding in November after finding Creative's information was not of value to Chorus and ordered each party to cover their own costs. But Chorus asked him to "reconsider" a month later, as it tried to settle the dispute before it reached court.

On June 12, Chorus offered $750,000 if a settlement was reached by June 28, a day before it was due to submit evidence briefs. It also offered $500,000 if a settlement was reached after June 28 but by August 2.

Chorus filed papers claiming compensation from the June deadline for Creative's failure to accept their offer, plus "increased costs", as their offer was rejected "without reasonable justification".

But Creative solicitor Michael Wigley said in a response earlier this month that the offer was not enough to overcome the "unusual circumstances".

Last year, Justice Dobson said in his judgement that Chorus used a "misleading, flattering tone of approval" to hide a "negative" view of Creative's intellectual property, in what was a "most unusual dynamic".

The flattery began when Chorus, Creative and the council came together to submit to a Crown Infrastructure Partners initiative in February 2018.

Creative asked Chorus for help after the council's previous submission to the initiative, which it helped develop, was unsuccessful.

But it later discovered Chorus was attempting to bid on its own for the government initiative using what Creative thought was their "confidential information".

Wigley said the circumstances were enough to negate the costs claim.

But Justice Dobson disagreed in a judgement last week, and awarded Chorus half its legal costs and half its disbursement costs from June 28.

He said despite Creative's "annoyance at the misleading flattery Chorus had subjected it to", their offer was enough to support a claim for costs.

"Acceptance of either offer would have produced a substantially better outcome for [Creative] than has resulted from my substantive judgement."

Creative's communications director Brendon Burns said on Thursday he was unsure how much Creative owed Chorus, and declined to share what it had cost for the company to pursue the court case.

He said Creative had filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal on Justice Dobson's November decision, which he hoped would occur later this year.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 