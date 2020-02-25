Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

PM not interested in tit-for-tat deportation policy with Australia

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 10:47 am
Article: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is brushing off pressure from National to take a tougher stance on deporting Australian criminals, ahead of her trip across the Tasman this week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ /Dom Thomas

National Leader Simon Bridges has said if elected, the party would explore a policy based on amendments to Australia's Migration Act in 2014 which allows for people to have their visas cancelled on character grounds.

But Ardern maintained she would be sticking to her guns on Australia's deportation laws for New Zealanders who have committed serious crimes.

"Australia is within their rights to do what they're doing, it doesn't mean what they are doing is right and I don't think I should sit back and ignore that, simply because they haven't changed their mind to date, it continues to be a policy I fiercely disagree with," she said.

It's not the first time the Prime Minister has fired a broadside, last year labelling the 2014 law change as corrosive to trans-Tasman relations.

It has so far fallen on deaf ears, with neither the Liberal Party or Australian Labor expressing any interest to change the law.

However, Bridges argued that instead of criticising Australia, maybe New Zealand should introduce reciprocal laws.

"Australia isn't going to change their position so we have to come back and stop complaining, it's fine to raise these things with Prime Minister Morrison, but say what will we do in our interest?" he said.

He also didn't think it would affect the relationship between the two countries.

"It's a case of fair is fair, the reality is Australia has been doing this now since 2014 around a much higher character test, I don't think they can reasonably complain if we were to do the same here," he said.

But Ardern said she would not be taking on board Bridges' proposal.

"My position is that we must continue to do everything we can to make the point that what Australia is doing is wrong and the best way I can continue to make that is not by replicating something I don't agree with.

"Personally I think Mr Bridges' position is naive," she said.

Ardern said it was also a matter of proportionality - with only around 62,000 Australians living here, compared to more than 650,000 New Zealanders living in Australia.

She will meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 