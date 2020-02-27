Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Immigration Minister orders officials to handle more decisions after Sroubek case

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 10:01 am
Article: RNZ

The immigration minister has ordered officials to take over more decision-making from him in the wake of the botched handling of Czech drug runner Karel Sroubek's deportation appeal.

Photo: RNZ /Dom Thomas

Iain Lees-Galloway initially granted Sroubek residence, before reversing the decision and ordering his deportation.

But there is concern that delegating decision-making takes away an independent check and an avenue for cases that fall outside normal immigration guidelines.

A report on residence deportation processes after the Sroubek case recommended more reviews be carried out by delegated decision makers within Immigration New Zealand.

It said the minister should remain "above the fray", intervening only as a last resort.

Lees-Galloway said he accepted the report's recommendations and had implemented them.

Immigration lawyer Mark Williams said that made sense because experienced staff were better qualified to handle complex decisions.

It was the latest in a long line of changes to how decisions were reviewed over the years, Williams said.

"I can recall when Lianne Dalziel was the minister of immigration," he said.

"She would personally write quite detailed letters, she would actually compliment some lawyers about the submissions they'd made and she would literally have thousands of these things to go through personally herself."

However, that was not sustainable with climbing visa numbers and immigration instructions becoming more complex, Williams said.

But officials may err on the side of caution, he said, leading to fewer favourable decisions for visa applicants and those facing deportation.

"The delegated decision maker may well be far more conservative with a concern of potential employment issues if they ultimately make a wrong decision," he said.

Immigration adviser Toni Alexander said handing decision-making to immigration staff took away an independent perspective on crucial decisions about who stayed and who went.

"It's my concern that people's rights are eroded when you send them back to the very department that declined them," she said.

Sroubek is still serving a serving a six-year prison term and is awaiting a tribunal hearing to appeal his deportation.

The immigration minister will retain responsibility for some decisions, such as people threatening security and the immigration status of protected persons who may have committed crimes.

The Associate Minister of Immigration continues to decide requests for ministerial intervention in individual cases presented by Members of Parliament.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 