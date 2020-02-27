Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Coronavirus: Government invites tourism sector heads to advisory group

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 10:22 am
Article: RNZ

Tourism bosses have been invited to join a new advisory group, allowing them to stay in "constant communication" with the government in their response to the coronavirus.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis. Photo: RNZ / Craig McCulloch

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis offered the reassurance to representatives from the sector, airports, and Air New Zealand during a meeting at the Beehive this evening.

"It was a very positive meeting and a good exchange of ideas and views," Davis told reporters.

"Everyone is realistic. Everyone knows that this is a global situation and that the best thing we can do is continue to have these conversations together."

The sector has been hit hard by a drop in visitor numbers mostly due to the ban on foreign travellers arriving from mainland China. The government last week announced an $11 million boost to Tourism New Zealand to try to counter the shortfall.

Speaking to media after the meeting, the ministers said everyone agreed Tourism New Zealand should focus its attention on attracting visitors from North America and Australia.

"Those markets are still open. People are still visiting us from there, so we're looking to capitalise on that," Davis said.

Planning was also under way on how best to fully re-engage with China when that was safe to do, Robertson said.

"It's a really important market for New Zealand generally. It's not just about tourism inbound, it's also about the outbound export market as well.

"So that's very important for us have a co-ordinated approach to that."

Robertson said none of the meeting's participants had requested more direct assistance, but that could be on the table if the situation took a turn for the worse.

"But we're not there yet," he said.

Robertson was unable to put a monetary figure on the impact of Covid-19 on the sector, apart from to say it would be "significant" in at least the first half of the year.

Attending the meeting were representatives from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch airports, Air New Zealand, and the Tourism Industry Association.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. More>>


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women..

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 