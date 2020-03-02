PM's Post-Cabinet Press Conference 02/03/20: COVID-19 Response

Video of PM Ardern’s Post Cabinet Press Conference is available here: New Zealand Labour Party - #LIVE: Post-Cabinet Press Conference 2 March 2020

Today Cabinet was focused on the response to protect NZers from COVID-19.

Ardern outlined her witnessing firsthand of attempts around the country exemplified that we have an “exemplary and robust” plan in place across healthcare and borders.

Ardern outlined that the global situation continues to change rapidly and that effective border management remains the first line. Although scientific knowledge continues to evolve, the Government t has taken a precautionary approach by extending travel bans currently in place.



The extensions also include restrictions on Northern Italy and South Korea are asked to register with HealthLine via a Govt issued form and to self-isolate.



Ardern also discussed the Government’s measures on supporting the economy and the focus on regional businesses and transitioning affected workers into new employment opportunities.

The Director-General of health also gave a press conference after this standup.

A full Press Release from the Ministry of Health is located here.

