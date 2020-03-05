Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Super Tuesday Sets Stage For Biden Vs. Bernie

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 10:00 am
Article: Common Dreams

While there is still much counting of votes to be done before the overall outcome of Super Tuesday is fully calculated and understood, the key takeaway from the Democratic Party's largest single-day of voting thus far—with 14 states up for grabs, including Texas and California—is that what was once the largest presidential field of candidates in living memory is now down to just two: Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

As of this writing, Biden—whose campaign was considered all but dead last week but enjoyed a great night for his campaign by steamrolling in the South and nabbing at least two upsets from Sanders—was able to claim victory in eight states: Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, news outlets called the biggest prize of the night, California, for Sanders, who also won in Colorado, Utah, and Vermont.

In Texas—the second-largest state which voted Tuesday—Biden was declared the winner by a slim margin. In Maine, where the race between the two was neck-in-neck, Biden looked to be holding a slight edge.

"It's still early, but things are looking awful, awful good," Biden said at a rally in California. While acknowledging his campaign has appeared to be in rough shape, Biden said, "I'm here to report, we are very much alive!"

With the final tallies still to be counted in all the states to determine final delegate counts—a process that could take days or even weeks—it was clear to observers that the likely Democratic nominee is almost certain to be either one of two candidates: Sanders or Biden—each offering a clear choice and a distinct contrast.

At his rally in Vermont, Sanders addressed supporters by saying the choice before future Democratic primary voters will now be clear as he noted Biden's record of supporting corporate-friendly free trade agreements, voting in favor of the Iraq War, repeated calls to cut Social Security, and his status quo approach. "You cannot beat [President Donald] Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics," Sanders told the crowd. "This will become a contrast in ideas."

As Common Dreams reported Tuesday, an internal Sanders campaign memo reveals that it is already preparing to make those contrasts explicit going forward.

"With Biden bankrolled by a super PAC and boosted by billionaire donors, the primary is far from over," the memo states. "We are now entering the phase of the primary in which the differences between Bernie and Biden will take center stage."

With reports indicating that mega-billionaire Michael Bloomberg is considering dropping out of the primary race after his poor performance in the first states able to cast votes for him Tuesday, the pressure is seen to be mounting on Sen. Elizabeth Warren after placing third in her home state of Massachusetts and with no viable path to the nomination.

To push back against the corporate media framing of the Super Tuesday results thus far—which on MSNBC meant fawning coverage of the remarkable comeback of Biden's campaign—journalist Jeremy Scahill, who along with his colleagues at The Intercept and Democracy Now! hosted a roundtable of progressive coverage throughout the evening, tweeted just after midnight:

Glenn Greenwald, Scahill's fellow co-founder of The Intercept, also offered his thoughts on the coverage of the race in recent days, the establishment's swift coalescence around their now-anointed candidate, and the prospects of the contrast between Sanders and a candidate like Biden:

In earlier remarks, Greenwald did not mince words about what he sees happening. "The Democratic establishment—given the choice—would rather lose with Biden than win with Bernie, so being reminded of his visible cognitive decline won't change their calculus at all," Greenwald said. "The party elites are all already aware of it as they're lining up behind him."

Princeton University historian Matt Karp, in a tweet on Tuesday, put the situation going forward this way: "Joe Biden is getting a bounce today, mostly from nervous Dems who want to believe that a vote for Biden is a vote for unity against chaos. But tomorrow we'll wake up to a close race—not between unity and chaos, but between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. May the best candidate win."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Common Dreams on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Kobemania, Palestine And The Infrastructure Package

Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 