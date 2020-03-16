Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Reserve Bank announces emergency official cash rate cut

Monday, 16 March 2020, 10:10 am
Article: RNZ

The Reserve Bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point, to support the economy against the impact of the Covid-19 virus.

Adrian Orr, Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

The central bank cut its official cash rate to a record low 0.25 percent from 1 percent.

Governor Adrian Orr said the cut was necessary to support businesses and employment.

"The negative economic implications of the Covid-19 virus continue to rise warranting further monetary stimulus."

"Since the outbreak of the virus, global trade, travel, and business and consumer spending have been curtailed significantly," he said.

The last time the RBNZ made such a big cut was in March 2011 after the Canterbury earthquake.

Central banks around the world have been cutting rates to counter the economic impact of the virus.

Orr said the monetary policy committee had decided the OCR would stay at the new low for at least 12 months, but it was reluctant to cut further.

"The Committee also agreed that should further stimulus be required, a Large-Scale Asset Purchase programme of New Zealand government bonds would be preferable to further OCR reductions."

Last week, the bank outlined a range of unconventional monetary policy tools such as negative interest rates, special loans to banks, and buying bonds to put money into the economy.

The rate cut will complement the government's planned economic package due on Tuesday, which is expected to detail specific assistance to businesses including wage subsidies, and cash grants.

The RBNZ has been at pains to say that monetary policy can have only a limited effect to counter the effect of the virus, but lower interest rates will reduce borrowing costs and encourage banks to lend to businesses, and ensure liquidity in the financial system.

The New Zealand dollar fell to a near-11 year low of 59.7 US cents.

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus:

The Reserve Bank is also giving retail banks a 12 month breathing space over new rules requiring them to increase their capital reserves.

The rules obliging banks to start beefing up their finances with more capital were due to come into force in July.

The Reserve Bank has delayed that for a year and says if necessary will push that out further.

Deputy governor Geoff Bascand said the delay was needed to support lending during a period of much uncertainty.

Banks will be expected to maintain lending to households and businesses, he said.

Westpac Bank has announced it will pass on the full interest rate cut to customers.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson told RNZ's Morning Report the cut would provide some clarity.

"I certainly think it provides certainty for a lot of people, obviously a 75 ... basis point cut, that is significant. One of the things we sometimes hear from trading banks is they're not sure if they can pass on the impacts of a cut because they're not sure whether it might bounce back up again or go down further," he said.

"This says certainly that this is the position that they're going to be in for some time, so [banks] can now work with their customers to pass on the benefits of the cut."

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in
MP3 format.

"This has to be part of the picture, it does provide certainty for people but there is a lot more we also need to do."

Robertson is set to announce a multibillion-dollar government support package tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>

Gordon Campbell On Shane Jones: A Liability No-One Needs To Bear

New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 