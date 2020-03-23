Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Coronavirus: Police gear up to increase patrols

Monday, 23 March 2020, 9:02 am
Article: RNZ

Police will patrol supermarkets and step up their presence at public places if necessary as tighter Covid-19 restrictions come into place, Police Commissioner Mike Bush says.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush Photo: RNZ / Ana Tovey

Bush told Morning Report police would become more visible in public places.

"There will be powers of course, we don't want to use our authority in this.

"But people need to listen to the advice they're given, listen to the rules that are being laid down."

"It's all about saving people's lives."

The Covid-19 alert remains at Level 2, where events are cancelled, public gathering numbers limited and non-essential travel stopped.

At the next level, public venues and non-essential businesses would to close, and at the highest on the scale, Alert Level 4, everyone would need to be isolated from each other. Essential services would continue but everyone would be asked to stay at home.

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in
MP3 format.

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus:

Bush said police would ensure there was compliance over public gatherings, which at present are banned for more than 100 people indoors and for more than 500 people outdoors.

"If people are seeing others obviously flout this I want them to get in touch with us," he said

He asked people to phone 105 - or 111 if they thought it was "really urgent".

"We will respond, we will intervene. People need to comply to the directions that are being given."

"This is unprecedented in New Zealand so we have to change our policing approach."

"This is our top priority in order to keep New Zealanders safe and keep the country sustainable."

Police were planning how to patrol more visibly and more frequently - if necessary at supermarkets, or wherever people were in public, Bush said.

"We want to make sure that people aren't just complying but they're taking care of each other and that people are behaving responsibly and that people are being respectful to each other.

A range of legislation including the Health Act, civil defence and emergency laws and the Summary Offences Act would be used.

"We have to work within the law," Bush said.

He said it had been difficult to get all the personal protection equipment police needed, but the police health and safety team had worked hard to make sure they had the required gear.

New guidelines issued for the hospitality sector on Saturday say people going to bars, restaurants and casinos will be expected to stay at least 1m away from each other, and venues have to do head counts to make sure there are no more than 100 people indoors.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>

Gordon Campbell On Shane Jones: A Liability No-One Needs To Bear

New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 