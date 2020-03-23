Cumulative Cases Of Covid-19, Charted, With Some Breakdown
I’ve charted New Zealand’s Confirmed Covid-19 cases by date of announcement, region, gender and age bracket.
New Zealand’s cases are following an all-too familiar trajectory seen offshore. Efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ are clearly warranted.
To date, we have 18 cases of people aged 60 and older, with 4 people in their 70s.
More males have been infected, with 40 of the 61 cases with gender lodged.
Across the cities and regions, Auckland has 24 cases, Wellington 8, Waikato 7, Dunedin/Otago 5, Taranaki 4, Canterbury 3, with 1-2 cases emerging across the rest of the country.
My wife asked me to do these charts. The problem I have with working from home is my reporting lines have changed. Last week I had a hard reporting line to my manager at Kiwibank (and a dotted line to my wife). Now I have a hard reporting line to my wife (and a dotted line back to Kiwibank).