Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern to focus on tightening up restrictions on returning New Zealanders

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 2:22 pm
Article: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she expects further tightening up of rules for returning travellers in the next few days.

Photo: RNZ / Dan Cook

She told Morning Report quarantining all New Zealanders returning from overseas would not have been possible.

"The sheer magnitude of New Zealanders who travel meant that would not have been possible nor in a way that I believe we could've guaranteed that we didn't have an example of the Diamond Princess on soil where you have a spread.

"We're looking at alternative ways to get that extra layer of guarantee, I'm not in a position to talk about that yet but that will be my focus in the next 24 hours.

"I want further tightening up on returning travellers."

Those measures could be expected in the next few days, she said.

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either
MP3 format.

  • If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international SIMs)

However, Ardern said there was nothing to suggest that confirmed cases in self-isolation were not adhering to rules because they all acknowledged the seriousness of it.

She also reiterated her message from yesterday that she expects things would get worse before the effects of the lockdown would come into play and cases would reduce.

"There is a lag time with Covid-19 so the time from which someone picks it up to the time they get symptoms and get tested.

"So I expect over the next two weeks, cases will go up, particularly as we've had New Zealanders come home or New Zealanders who have travelled, and they do represent the vast majority of our cases."

"What we have now set out is a plan for us to see a decline and get Covid-19 back under control and we have done it before we've reached an escalation point - a point of almost no return when transmission takes off so significantly that you see your health system not cope."

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus:

Ardern said she hoped to ease some restrictions in some places after the end of the lockdown period in four weeks' time, even if there were some areas of concern.

At that point, it would mean a continued emphasis on the 'stamp out' stage where cases will be managed for as long as a vaccine is sought, she said.

Her message to New Zealanders as the country prepares to move to level four: "Stay home."

She asked people to build connections with those around them and stay in contact with loved ones, including elderly individuals who may need to have a support plan in place.

Financial support

The prime minister told Morning Report the government was moving to ensure people didn't have escalating costs on their income in a period of uncertainty.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced that Cabinet would remove the $150k wage cap for all businesses, and there would be no rent increases and support for mortgage holders.

"There are stark choices here, we sat down as a Cabinet yesterday and considered the fact that if we didn't take the measures we're taking today, and that all New Zealanders are taking, then we could lose tens of thousands of people's lives," Ardern said.

"Our view is we also can do much more to try and stop people losing their livelihoods - we extended the wage subsidy, there's now no cap, so every business is able to access that support for every employee, we hope that will support people through the next period of disruption."

Ardern said the minister had met with banks to seek assurances that people would not be losing their homes as a result of employment and income issues from Covid-19.

She said the minister is also working through a similar scheme with banks like in Australia for business guarantee, and an announcement on that could be expected soon.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>

Gordon Campbell On Shane Jones: A Liability No-One Needs To Bear

New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle

As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-Runs

As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 