Katya Rivas' Passion: Gethsemane & Last Supper (Parts 4 & 5)

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption.

Katya Rivas' Passion : Jesus Prays in the Garden

Extract 4

Jesus

Nobody really believes that I perspired blood that night at Gethsemane, and few believe that I suffered much more in those hours than in the Crucifixion. It was more painful because it was clearly revealed to Me that the sins of everyone were made Mine and that I should answer for each one.

Thus I, being innocent and pure, answered to the Father as if I were really guilty of dishonesty and of all the impurities committed by you, My brothers. You dishonor God who created you to be instruments of the greatness of Creation and not to stray from the nature given you with the purpose of gradually taking that nature to lead you to behold the pure vision of Me, your Creator.

Therefore, I was made thief, murderer, adulterer, liar, a sacrilegious person, blasphemer, slanderer, and rebel to the Father whom I have always loved.

It was precisely this contrast between My Love for the Father and His Will that caused My perspiration of blood. But I obeyed until the end and for Love of everyone, I covered Myself with the guilt so that I could do My Father’s Will and save you from eternal damnation.

Consider how many more than human agonies I had that night and, believe Me, nobody could alleviate such anguish because, on the contrary, I was seeing how each one of you devoted yourself to making my death cruel at every moment that was given to Me because of the offenses whose penalty I have paid in full. I want it to be known once again how I loved all men at that hour of abandonment and sadness without name….

Katya Rivas' Passion : Jesus Institutes the Holy Eucharist

Extract 5

Jesus

The desire that all souls be clean when they receive Me in the Sacrament of Love, led Me to wash the feet of My Apostles. I also did it to represent the Sacrament of Penance, in which the souls that have had the misfortune of falling into sin, can wash themselves and regain their lost purity.

By washing their feet, I wanted to teach the souls that have apostolic tasks to humble themselves and treat with tenderness the sinners and all the souls who have been entrusted to them.

I wrapped Myself in a cloth to teach them that, in order to be successful with souls, one has to girdle oneself with mortification and self-denial.

I wanted them to learn mutual charity and how the faults they observe in their neighbor should be purged, concealing them and always forgiving them without ever disclosing their faults. The water that I poured over My Apostles’ feet was a reflection of the zeal that consumed My Heart in desiring the salvation of men.

At that moment the Love that I felt for men was infinite and I did not want to leave them orphans… In order to live with you until the consummation of time and to show you My Love, I wanted to be your breath, your life, your support, your All! Then I saw all the souls that, in the course of time, would be nourished by My Body and Blood, and I saw all the divine effects that this nourishment would produce in many souls…

That immaculate Blood would engender purity and virginity in many souls; in others, it would light the fire of love and zeal. Many martyrs of Love gathered at that hour before My eyes and in My Heart! Many other souls, after having committed many and serious sins and weakened by force of passions, would come to Me to renew their strength with the Bread of the strong!

How I would like to make known the feelings of My Heart to all souls! How much I desire that they know the Love I felt for them at the Cenacle when I instituted the Holy Eucharist. Nobody could penetrate the feelings in My Heart during those moments - feelings of love, joy, tenderness… But greater was also the sorrow that invaded My Heart.

Are you perhaps good ground for the construction of a magnificent building? Yes and no… Yes, because of the gifts that I have given you since birth; no, because of the use that you have made of them. Do you think that your ground is of suitable proportion to the structure of the building that I raise? O, it is paltry! Then, in spite of all the opposing elements that exist in you, My calculations will not fail because it is My handicraft to choose that which is poor for the intent that I set Myself. I never make a mistake because I use artistry and love. I construct actively without your realizing it. Your own desire to know what I am doing serves Me to prove to you that you cannot do or know anything without My desiring it… It is time to work, do not ask Me for anything because there is someone who thinks about you.

I want to tell My souls the sorrow, the tremendous pain that filled My Heart that night. Even though My joy was great in becoming the Divine Nourishment of souls and man’s companion till the end of time, and of seeing how many would render Me homage of adoration, love, and reparation, great was the sadness that caused Me to contemplate all those souls that were to abandon Me at the Tabernacle and the many that would doubt My presence in the Holy Eucharist.

O, how many hearts stained, dirty, and torn by sin I would have to enter! And how My profaned Flesh and Blood, would become the reason for the damnation of so many souls! You cannot understand the way in which I contemplated all the sacrileges, offences, and tremendous abominations that would be committed against Me… the many hours that I would spend alone in the Tabernacles. So many long nights! How many men would reject the loving calls that would be directed to them.

For love of souls, I remain prisoner in the Holy Eucharist, so that in your sorrows and sadness you can go to console yourselves with the most tender of Hearts, with the best of Fathers, with the most loyal friend. But that Love, which is consumed for the good of mankind, is not going to be returned.

I live amongst sinners to be their salvation and life, their doctor and medicine; yet they, in return, in spite of their sick nature, will distance themselves from Me. They offend Me and scorn Me.

My children, poor sinners! Do not distance yourselves from Me. I wait for you night and day at the Tabernacle. I will not reproach your crimes; I will not throw your sins in your face. What I will do is to wash you with the Blood of My wounds. Do not be afraid, come to Me. You do not know how much I love you.

And you, dear souls, why are you cold and indifferent to My Love? I know you have to attend to the needs of your family, your home, and of the world that constantly calls for you. But, do you not have a moment to come and give Me proof of your love and gratitude? Do not let so many useless worries pull you away; reserve a moment of your time to visit the Prisoner of Love. If your body is sick, can you not find a few minutes to look for a physician to cure you? Come to He who can give you the strength and health of the soul. Give alms of love to this Divine Beggar, who calls you, wants you, and waits for you.

These words will produce the effect of a great reality in souls. They will penetrate in the families, schools, religious congregations, hospitals, prisons, and many souls will succumb to My Love. My greatest pains come from the souls of priests and nuns.

At the moment that I instituted the Holy Eucharist, I saw all the privileged souls that would be nourished with My Body and Blood and the effects produced in them.

To some, My Body would be a remedy to their weakness. To others, a fire that would succeed in consuming their miseries, inflaming them with love. Ah!… Those souls gathered before Me will be an enormous garden in which every plant produces a different flower, but all delight Me with their scent. My Body will be the sun that brings them back to life. I shall come to some to be consoled, to others to hide, in others I will rest. If you only knew, beloved souls, how easy it is to console, to hide, and to give rest to God.

This God, who loves you with infinite Love after freeing you from the bondage of sin, has planted in you the incomparable grace of the religious vocation. He has brought you in a mysterious way to the garden of His delights. This God, your Redeemer, has become your spouse. He Himself nourishes you with His Body so pure, and with His Blood, He quenches your thirst. In Me you shall find rest and happiness.

O, little daughter! Why is it that so many souls, after having been filled with so many blessings and caresses, have to be the cause of such sadness in My Heart? Am I not always the same? Have I changed for you? …. No! I will never change, and I will love you with predilection and tenderness till the end.

I know you are full of miseries, but this will not keep from you My most tender looks and I wait for you anxiously, not only to ease your miseries, but also to fill you with My blessings.

If I ask for your love, do not deny it to Me. It is very easy to love He who is Love itself. If I ask for something dear to your nature, I give you both the grace and the strength necessary so you can be My comfort. Allow Me to come into your souls and, if you do not find in them anything that is worthy of Me, tell Me with humility and with confidence: “Lord, you can see the fruit that this tree produces. Come and tell me what to do, so that from now on it may bear the fruit that You desire.”

If the soul tells Me this with a real desire of proving its love, I shall answer: “Dear soul, allow Me to cultivate your love…”

Do you know the fruits that you will obtain? The victory over your character will repair offences; it will atone for faults. If you are not upset when you are corrected and you accept it gladly, you will bring about a change in those souls blinded by pride who will humble themselves and ask for forgiveness.

This is what I will do in your soul if you allow Me to work freely. The garden will not flourish immediately, but you will give great comfort to My Heart.

All this passed before Me when I instituted the Eucharist and I was ignited with desire to nourish the souls. I was not going to stay on Earth to live with perfect beings, but rather to hold the weak and nourish the children… I would make them grow, invigorate their souls, and rest in their miseries, and their good desires would console Me.

But within My elected ones there are souls that cause Me sorrow. Will they all persevere? This is the scream of pain that escapes from My Heart; this is the moan that I want the souls to hear.

The Eternal Love is looking for souls who may say new things about the old truths already known. The infinite Love wants to create in the bosom of humanity a tribunal of pure Mercy, not of Justice. That is why the messages are multiplying all over the world. Whoever understands this admires its work, takes advantage of them, and helps others profit from them as well. Whoever does not understand, keeps on being a slave of the spirit that dies and is condemned.

To these I direct My word of condemnation, because they hinder My Divine Work and they become accomplices of the Devil.

When they condemn, cover-up, and repress that which comes not from mere creatures but from the Creator, their cleverness produces pressure over their childlike minds. To those whom I have called little ones, I reveal My knowledge, which on the other hand, I hide from the proud.

Soul, allow Me to pour Myself in you. Become a valve of My Heart because there is always someone who stifles My Love…

†

