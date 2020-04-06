Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Monday, 6 April 2020, 10:48 am
Article: Gordon Campbell

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about a fortnight, about the same time as community transmission is likely to be continuing to pick up steam. This partial surrender to the mounting economic (and political) pressure to ease the lockdown is likely to come at a cost.

If infections/deaths then spike, any temporary economic gains could be lost if we then need to head back into lockdown. Arguably, extending the lockdown fot a bit longer could buy us more time to obtain the resources that we will need to cope with the spike in the disease that will surely follow the relaxation. It is a really tough call. If the lockdown is economically unsustainable, the resumption of anything that resembles normal economic activity also looks extremely perilous – in that it is bound to increase the likelihood of the disease being taken back home to infect the vulnerable people who will still be sheltering in place.

In other words, the lockdown will have been the easy part. If we’re still using WW2 analogies, the lockdown has been the “phoney war” that occurred after the official declarations of war in 1939, but when nothing much then happened for the next eight months. For the past fortnight, much of the public debate (and media attention) has been to do with the rules and the reactions around the lockdown. There has been significantly less coverage of the adequacy of the preparations for what is to come.

It is almost as if the news cycle treats some aspects of the (lack of) preparation as old news, even when those issues remain unresolved. Currently, this country still has the same alarmingly low number of ventilators per capita. Unlike every other developed country, New Zealand has shown no urgency whatsoever about mounting a crash programme to build more of them, locally. The “news” that we had deployed Kiwi cunning to snare an extra 200 ventilators on the global market turned out to have been premature - and in any case a mere 200 more ventilators would still have been fewer than required in order to meet the likely demand for them on hospital wards. Have we really given up on building ventilators and really succeeded in buying (how many?) more from overseas? If so, what is their estimated time of arrival? And do we still think that having considerably fewer than 1,000 ventilators spread unequally across the country will actually be sufficient?

Masks, Aerosol Transmission

Similarly, the debate about whether the public should be wearing masks seems to have come and gone, unresolved. No one would query the need to prioritise giving the most effective masks to frontline health workers, as a key part of them having adequate PPE protections. Yet wasn’t there a factory in Wanganui that was reportedly churning out hundreds of thousands of masks a day? Is it still doing so, and at what point (and by what means) might the public be able to get access to some of them?

A week ago, Ministry of Health chief executive Ashley Bloomfield said that he was closely watching the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) and WHO rulings on this issue. Well the CDC has ended up recommending that the public should be wearing masks when out and about. Conversely, the WHO is standing by its recommendation to only wear a mask if you are sick or caring for someone who is sick. "Mask wearing by the general public is not among the WHO's recommendations," the organization has said. So, which organisation does our Ministry of Health think has got it right? Short of getting out the sewing machine and making some cloth masks themselves, the public currently has no way of gaining access to them.

At the heart of the masks debate lies another unresolved issue. Namely, does Dr Bloomfield think on his reading of the evidence that Covid-19 is transmitted by the aerosols expressed into the air when people breathe, talk or laugh - or does he think is it transmissible only by the droplets expelled when infected people cough onto people nearby, or onto surfaces that other people touch, and then infect themselves by touching their faces. The indications that Covid 19 seems to be two or three times more contagious than the flu would seem to support the case for aerosol transmission. Recent academic research and the White House science advisory panel have both come down on the side of aerosol transmission.

Areport from the National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released on April 1 states that based on current research, SARS-CoV-2 may be spread through aerosols. The letter cites a recent study at the University of Nebraska Medical Center that found “widespread evidence of viral RNA in isolation rooms where patients with SARS-CoV-2 were receiving care” in air and surface samples. Even air collectors that were more than six feet away from patients detected the RNA, calling into question whether current social distancing guidelines are sufficient to prevent the spread of the disease.

Surely, this aerosols vs droplets debate has to be resolved before any rational decision can be made about easing the lockdown. If people really can pick up and transmit Covid 19 merely by breathing in the same air within a confined space, the last thing we’d want to do would be to start holding staff meetings in boardrooms, to brainstorm where the firm goes from here.

So far however, the MoH still tends to talk only about droplets and about the need to turn away and cough into elbows, wash hands thoroughly and maintain social distance. All very good advice, but arguably inadequate if aerosol transmission is a reality. When we talk together, we face each other. At this point, we need guidance from the MoH as to whether this can be done safely, especially in a confined space. And if masks can help to reduce aerosol transmission in public spaces, it becomes even more of an imperative for the public to wear them.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gordon Campbell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Addiction To Chinese Student Fees

Last week, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended its ban on foreign visitors from or passing through from mainland China – including Chinese students - for a third week. New Zealand has dutifully followed suit, with our travel ban ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 