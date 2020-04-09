Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Welcome To The Future: Climate Neutral In 2020, Finland Leads The Way

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 11:31 am
Article: Kontrast - Mariella Edinger

Author: Kontrast/Mariella Edinger 

Original Link: https://scoop.me/finland-climate-change-policy-sanna-marin/

Where the future is already here: in Kalasatama, a new district of Helsinki, people have been living climate-neutrally for years. From the capital’s fishing port to the showcase district, Finland under prime minister Sanna Marin shows how climate neutrality can be achieved – and is also socially just.

Kalasatama, a leading example. In the new district, electricity and heat from renewable energy sources are generated using solar panels or geothermal heat pumps, and the houses are equipped with optimal thermal insulation. There are no longer any huge luxury penthouses, they have been replaced by many community rooms. The new residential area has a perfect infrastructure with subway and electric buses; residents can rent electric cars – you will look in vain for combustion engines. But it is the whole country, not only the former fishing port, that is considered a European model.

Finland´s government under Sanna Marin (picture), youngest female prime minister worldwide, shows that sustainability and social justice can be combined. Through Green budget management and tax reform throughout the nation, Finland shows that a country can integrate sustainability and justice concerns into its public budget planning, both in terms of revenue and expenditure. In this way, Finland achieves its sustainability goals in a socially just way.

Finland & climate: First to introduce carbon tax

Home to the world’s first CO2 tax: Finland was the first country in the world to introduce a carbon tax in 1990. Since then, a series of ecological tax reforms have followed.

World leader: according to the World Bank, the Finnish CO-2 tax is one of the few in the world through which the goals of the Paris Agreement of 2015 can be achieved, which would mean limiting the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees and drastically reducing emissions. Research has also shown that Finland’s is the most effective carbon tax in Europe.

The Finnish government is transparent: since 2018, all major budgets and taxes are to be justified on the basis of their contribution to Finland’s sustainability goals. As a result, the remaining fossil fuel subsidies and other counterproductive expenditures will be subject to increased scrutiny. Government spending on sustainability is also transparent.

Social environmental policy = distributive justice

Climate justice is always also distributive justice – because it is the poorest who are hardest hit by the climate crisis.

The Finnish tax is also progressive because the revenue from the CO-2 tax is fairly returned to the economy of the country. Regional and distributional effects are taken into account. Higher income earners in Finland are also more intensive energy consumers.

Tax recycling: Finland recycles the revenues of the carbon tax by reducing income tax. The tax burden is shifted from labour to pollution. This is supported by an increase in government spending. Distribution issues are prioritised and managed effectively.

Here is a topic you also might be interested in: Sustainability and social cohesion

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kontrast - Mariella Edinger on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 