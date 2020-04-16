186 Dead Horses From a "Cruel" & "Devastating" Virus



BANGKOK, Thailand -- For the first time in Thailand, a rapidly

spreading "cruel" and "devastating" virus has killed least 186 horses

by attacking the animals' lungs, causing fever and death within hours.

Thailand's security forces on April 16 guarded checkpoints on highways

to stop horses being transported across the country, and quarantine

animals infected with the African Horse Sickness (AHS) virus.

"Effective immediately, and until further notice, the U.S. Department

of Agriculture's Animals and Plant Health Inspection Service's

Veterinary Services is placing restrictions on the importation of

equine from Thailand, based on the diagnosis of African Horse Sickness

in multiple equine species of different ages and sexes," the U.S.

department announced on March 31.

A 60-day quarantine was required. The New York Animal Import Center,

located in Rock Tavern, New York, is the only quarantine location

accepting horses from AHS countries.

"Any semen or embryos from countries affected with African Horse

Sickness is prohibited," the department said on its website.

Thailand's health officials established a disease control center with

deployment teams to test suffering horses, and spray insecticide in

barns and stables.

A hotline was created so people could inform authorities about any

illegal transportation of horses.

International veterinarians usually take a blood sample from a live

horse, or a spleen specimen at post-mortem, to confirm AHS.

Most of the 186 horses died at the epicenter where the AHS virus

killed 162 horses in northeast Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province,

also known as Korat.

The first death was reported during March in that province's Pak Chong

district, said Department of Livestock Development director-general

Sorawit Thanito.

An additional 13 deaths occurred in Prachuap Khiri Khan province 50

miles south of Bangkok on the Gulf of Thailand, plus five in Chon

Buri, three in Ratchaburi, two in Phetchaburi and one in Chaiyaphum

provinces, the government-owned Thai News Agency reported on April 6.

"This disease has just occurred in Thailand. We've never had it in the

past," Mr. Sorawit said.

"We have to investigate how this virus got to Thailand," he said,

Reuters reported.

Thailand was deleted from the "AHS-Free Country" list by the

Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health on March 27 after Mr.

Sorawit reported the first 42 deaths.

"Unofficial sources report these to be race horses," said the

International Disease Monitoring unit of Britain's Department for

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on March 31.

Thailand now faces difficulties exporting horses and other equines to

the European Union and elsewhere -- including for competition in horse

races, shows and other events.

No horses from Thailand legally traveled to the United Kingdom after

December 2019, the monitors said.

The disease can attack horses, donkeys, mules and zebras, plus camels

and dogs, according to the England-based Pirbright Institute which

develops "novel vaccines for viral diseases of livestock, and is

actively working on a promising vaccine candidate for AHS."

There is no known cure or reliable vaccine. Non-steroidal

anti-inflammatory drugs can alleviate pain or reduce fever.

"It can be spread through the blood, and infects namely the lungs,

spleen and other lymphoid tissues," the institute said.

Symptoms can include fever, a loss of appetite, and swelling around

horses' eyes, lips, cheeks, tongue and neck.

The virus is infectious but not contagious from horse to horse.

It requires transmission by tiny, two-winged flies which resemble gnats.

"AHS is spread by biting midges -- Culicoides -- and dogs can become

infected by eating contaminated horse meat," the Pirbright Institute

said.

Culicoides can also give horses severe, non-fatal skin diseases.

In the past, most of the world's AHS cases appeared in sub-Saharan

Africa but also in the Middle East, Pakistan, India and Morocco, Spain

and Portugal.

Madrid and Lisbon contained its 1980s outbreaks after severe losses

and elsewhere the disease has also been controlled.

"For several centuries, the devastating African Horse Sickness has

been a cruel scourge to horse owners," said the National Institutes of

Health (NIH) based in Bethesda, Maryland.

AHS has "a 70% mortality rate," it said. "The geographic distribution

of the midge vector broadens with global warming and climate change."

In the mid-1800s the virus killed almost 70,000 horses within 10 years

in South Africa.

The most deaths occurred during 1959-63 across the Middle East and

Southwest Asia, killing more than 300,000 horses, the NIH said.

That outbreak was halted thanks to experimental vaccines and the huge

toll of dead horses, which limited the number of surviving susceptible

animals.

***

