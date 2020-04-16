Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

186 Dead Horses From a "Cruel" & "Devastating" Virus

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 5:24 pm
Article: Richard S. Ehrlich


BANGKOK, Thailand -- For the first time in Thailand, a rapidly
spreading "cruel" and "devastating" virus has killed least 186 horses
by attacking the animals' lungs, causing fever and death within hours.

Thailand's security forces on April 16 guarded checkpoints on highways
to stop horses being transported across the country, and quarantine
animals infected with the African Horse Sickness (AHS) virus.

"Effective immediately, and until further notice, the U.S. Department
of Agriculture's Animals and Plant Health Inspection Service's
Veterinary Services is placing restrictions on the importation of
equine from Thailand, based on the diagnosis of African Horse Sickness
in multiple equine species of different ages and sexes," the U.S.
department announced on March 31.

A 60-day quarantine was required. The New York Animal Import Center,
located in Rock Tavern, New York, is the only quarantine location
accepting horses from AHS countries.

"Any semen or embryos from countries affected with African Horse
Sickness is prohibited," the department said on its website.

Thailand's health officials established a disease control center with
deployment teams to test suffering horses, and spray insecticide in
barns and stables.

A hotline was created so people could inform authorities about any
illegal transportation of horses.

International veterinarians usually take a blood sample from a live
horse, or a spleen specimen at post-mortem, to confirm AHS.

Most of the 186 horses died at the epicenter where the AHS virus
killed 162 horses in northeast Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province,
also known as Korat.

The first death was reported during March in that province's Pak Chong
district, said Department of Livestock Development director-general
Sorawit Thanito.

An additional 13 deaths occurred in Prachuap Khiri Khan province 50
miles south of Bangkok on the Gulf of Thailand, plus five in Chon
Buri, three in Ratchaburi, two in Phetchaburi and one in Chaiyaphum
provinces, the government-owned Thai News Agency reported on April 6.

"This disease has just occurred in Thailand. We've never had it in the
past," Mr. Sorawit said.

"We have to investigate how this virus got to Thailand," he said,
Reuters reported.

Thailand was deleted from the "AHS-Free Country" list by the
Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health on March 27 after Mr.
Sorawit reported the first 42 deaths.

"Unofficial sources report these to be race horses," said the
International Disease Monitoring unit of Britain's Department for
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on March 31.

Thailand now faces difficulties exporting horses and other equines to
the European Union and elsewhere -- including for competition in horse
races, shows and other events.

No horses from Thailand legally traveled to the United Kingdom after
December 2019, the monitors said.

The disease can attack horses, donkeys, mules and zebras, plus camels
and dogs, according to the England-based Pirbright Institute which
develops "novel vaccines for viral diseases of livestock, and is
actively working on a promising vaccine candidate for AHS."

There is no known cure or reliable vaccine. Non-steroidal
anti-inflammatory drugs can alleviate pain or reduce fever.

"It can be spread through the blood, and infects namely the lungs,
spleen and other lymphoid tissues," the institute said.

Symptoms can include fever, a loss of appetite, and swelling around
horses' eyes, lips, cheeks, tongue and neck.

The virus is infectious but not contagious from horse to horse.

It requires transmission by tiny, two-winged flies which resemble gnats.

"AHS is spread by biting midges -- Culicoides -- and dogs can become
infected by eating contaminated horse meat," the Pirbright Institute
said.

Culicoides can also give horses severe, non-fatal skin diseases.

In the past, most of the world's AHS cases appeared in sub-Saharan
Africa but also in the Middle East, Pakistan, India and Morocco, Spain
and Portugal.

Madrid and Lisbon contained its 1980s outbreaks after severe losses
and elsewhere the disease has also been controlled.

"For several centuries, the devastating African Horse Sickness has
been a cruel scourge to horse owners," said the National Institutes of
Health (NIH) based in Bethesda, Maryland.

AHS has "a 70% mortality rate," it said. "The geographic distribution
of the midge vector broadens with global warming and climate change."

In the mid-1800s the virus killed almost 70,000 horses within 10 years
in South Africa.

The most deaths occurred during 1959-63 across the Middle East and
Southwest Asia, killing more than 300,000 horses, the NIH said.

That outbreak was halted thanks to experimental vaccines and the huge
toll of dead horses, which limited the number of surviving susceptible
animals.

***

Richard S. Ehrlich is a Bangkok-based journalist from San Francisco,
California, reporting news from Asia since 1978 and winner of Columbia
University's Foreign Correspondent's Award. He co-authored three
non-fiction books about Thailand including "'Hello My Big Big Honey!'
Love Letters to Bangkok Bar Girls and Their Revealing Interviews,"
"Chronicle of Thailand: Headline News Since 1946," and "60 Stories of
Royal Lineage." Mr. Ehrlich also contributed to the chapter
"Ceremonies and Regalia" in a book published in English and Thai
titled, "King Bhumibol Adulyadej, A Life's Work: Thailand's Monarchy
in Perspective." Mr. Ehrlich's "Sheila Carfenders, Doctor Mask &
President Akimbo" portrays a 22-year-old American female mental
patient who is abducted to Asia by her abusive San Francisco
psychiatrist. His newest nonfiction book is "Rituals, Killers, Wars. &
Sex. -- Tibet, India, Nepal, Laos, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka &
New York" available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Y7D48L

His online sites are:

https://asia-correspondent.tumblr.com

https://flickr.com/photos/animists/sets

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Richard S. Ehrlich on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 