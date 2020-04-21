7-Point Technology Plan to deal with Coronavirus

‘7-Point Plan: Technology & Robotics at the forefront to deal with Coronavirus’

New Zealand’s proactive approach towards containing the virus has been successful to a great extent in flattening the infection curve, witnessing a significant drop in number of active cases and daily recoveries surpassing the new infection rate.

In a recent media briefing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated that the country has seen promising signs of its lockdown efforts in breaking the chain of community transmission. It presents the opportunity for New Zealand to work towards the elimination of virus that is not yet achieved by any other nation.

The technology comes at the forefront to bail out the country from contagious pandemic and the trail of its economic disruptions. New Zealand government has incorporated the innovative tech-based solutions coupled with the strict protective measures to fortress the safety and pace of New Zealanders’ lives amid the coronavirus fallout.

Innovation and technology empower productivity gains, which are quite crucial for businesses to sail through tough market scenarios to optimise costs and deliver productivity gains. NZX listed players such as Pushpay Holdings Limited (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH) and employment solutions provider PaySauce Limited (NZX:PYS) seem to be leveraging the growing tech driven scenario.

Meanwhile, the new technological paradigm is providing answers to varying problems springing up with the restrictions in activities. The innovative platform has somewhat taken the edge off the lockdown, while subsequent developments in the similar field continue to thwart the infection spread in the country. Further actions of the government towards fighting the virus on a technological backdrop could provide a positive impetus to the strategies already in place.

Let’s have a look at 7-point plan of breakthrough technologies currently adopted in New Zealand in the fight against coronavirus.

1. Contact-tracing Application: In the priority list of the New Zealand government, the development of contact-tracing application has taken a top place. The government focuses to ensure strict social distancing on the pillars of advanced technical tool to curb the spread of COVID-19.

2. Bluetooth-enabled CovidCard: In an effort to provide effecting virus containment solutions, the government plans to embed contact-tracing technology in a credit-card sized bluetooth-enabled CovidCard. It is planning to deploy $100 million towards the production and distribution of innovative contract tracing card solution.

3. Auckland Transport has developed an application with occupancy indicators that would highlight if the proximity in the public places conform to the social distancing norms.

4. E-store Services: Technological platforms amidst the restrictive measures seem to prove as a pillar towards sustaining the economy with minimal interruptions in the routine activities. The demand of E-commerce services has boomed with the imposition of virus-induced lockdown restrictions. Amidst the skyrocketing demands for online shopping, Countdown has opened the purpose-built e-store in Auckland.

5. Online Education: Meanwhile, the remote tutorial and online learning concept is picking up the momentum as a part of the new Covid-19 culture. Wellington-based Massey University is now providing online courses through Zoom and Slack platforms. Following the similar pursuit, New Zealand’s leading university, Auckland University would also run all its courses online till the mid-2020.

6. Cloud-based Solutions for Businesses: In a bid to restrict the infection when all the non-essential services have witnessed temporary closure, the office activities have shifted to home. The businesses have been utilising the cloud-based digital solutions to ensure their operations stay afloat during lockdown.

7. Robotics and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Government’s highest priority is set on avoiding the person-to-person transmission as hundreds of health workers are exposed to the risk of Covid-19 infection. Robotics is hereby considered to play a crucial role in evading spread-related concerns.



Rocos Global Limited pointed out that fleets of robots can take charge of the significant proportion of work that currently enhances the chances of infection.

New Zealand has also signed an agreement with the Israel-based medtech company Nanox for importing its X-ray system for medical imaging services. Nanox system uses Artificial intelligence cloud-based software for diagnosing the infection in public places.

On completion of four-week lockdown period on March 22, the New Zealand is set to enter lighter Alert Level-3 effective next Monday mid-night to start some parts of the economic activities with almost half the working population to return to work with effective social distancing practices. However, many restrictions carried forward from the Level 4 are reportedly expected to be in place, with businesses to reopen only on being safe in terms of physical distancing and contactless engagement with customers.

© Scoop Media

