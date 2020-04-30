Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Disgraced police officer who raped colleague jailed for six years

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 4:16 pm
Article: RNZ

A police officer who raped his colleague in Northland last year has been jailed for six years.

Jamie Foster was found guilty of raping his colleague after a two-week trial in the Auckland District Court. Photo: RNZ/Anneke Smith

Jamie Foster, 29, groped and later raped his female colleague in a Kerikeri motel they had been put up in during Waitangi commemorations last year.

The North Shore constable was found guilty of indecent assault and sexual violation after a two-week trial in the Auckland District Court last month.

While his identity was kept secret throughout the trial, he was named last week.

This afternoon his victim told the court her life - and her trust in the police force in which she worked - had been destroyed by the sexual assaults.

Judge Evangelos Thomas said the offfending was a gross breach of trust.

He jailed Foster for six years for the rape charge - imposed a further 12 months for the indecent assault to be served concurrently.

'You just get treated like a specimen'

At his trial, Foster argued any sexual activity with the woman was consensual and part of a prearranged hook up.

The jury watched CCTV footage of the pair socialising in the hours leading up to the assaults and of Foster sneaking across the courtyard and letting himself into the woman's room when everyone had gone to bed.

It also heard a brief recording the woman made after the rape, in which you can hear her say to the man: "I denied you earlier and I've woken up to you f****** me".

The woman gave evidence that was cross-examined and then re-examined for several days during the man's trial.

She said she woke up in pain to being raped that night, and repeatedly denied suggestions she had invented the assault because she felt guilty about cheating on her partner.

The woman cried as she told the jury she knew the medical examination would follow a formal complaint, but did it anyway because what happened to her wasn't right.

"You tell them what happened and essentially then you just get treated like a specimen or a piece of meat.

"And then have to just strip off and be swabbed for them to gather evidence and then put on foreign clothes."

It was Paul Borich QC's submission the pair's interactions were a precursor for what was to come and showed they were plainly comfortable in each other's company.

However, Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney told the jury the man had "helped himself" to the woman that night.

"Put simply, he helped himself to the sleeping complainant. He took the risks given his own intoxication and sense of entitlement."

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday

With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 