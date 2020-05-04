Top Scoops

Auckland drought: Water levels hit lowest in 25 years

Monday, 4 May 2020, 12:51 pm
Article: RNZ

Auckland continues to struggle with drought despite being drenched with rain at the weekend.

Water storage levels dipped below 50 percent this month for the first time in 25 years.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said the weekend's rainfall only lifted water storage levels by 0.7 percent - effectively buying the city two days worth of water usage.

About 20mm fell in the Waitākeres and just under 60mm fell in the Hunua Ranges.

Jaduram said the region was still in a severe drought and Aucklanders must continue to conserve water or risk driving the city to water restrictions.

