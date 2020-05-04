Auckland drought: Water levels hit lowest in 25 years
Monday, 4 May 2020, 12:51 pm
Article: RNZ
Auckland continues to struggle with drought despite being
drenched with rain at the weekend.
Water storage
levels dipped below 50 percent this month for the first time
in 25 years.
Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram
said the weekend's rainfall only lifted water storage levels
by 0.7 percent - effectively buying the city two days worth
of water usage.
About 20mm fell in the Waitākeres and
just under 60mm fell in the Hunua Ranges.
Jaduram said
the region was still in a severe drought and Aucklanders
must continue to conserve water or risk driving the city to
water
restrictions.
© Scoop Media
