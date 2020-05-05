Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

DOC Admits Blasting Blunder On Truman Track

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 1:23 pm
Article: Lois Williams - Local Democracy Reporter

The Department of Conservation has admitted it got it wrong when it allowed contractors to blast a rock overhang on the Truman Track at Punakaiki last year.


DOC came under fire from conservation groups after using explosives to blast away a sandstone overhang on the popular walking track, following a rockfall near a viewing platform.


A report to the West Coast Tai Poutini Conservation Board said the overhang and the cavern beneath it were unique geological features and DOC had put the safety of tourists before its duty to conserve the nature features.


An internal investigation by the department has now confirmed that view.


The report found although the decision to remove the overhang was made for public safety reasons, it overlooked statutory requirements to protect significant geological features.


DOC operations director Mark Davies said: "Our people are often tasked with making complex decisions about matters concerning public safety, and in this case, we didn't get it right.


"If we had made all the appropriate considerations, we would have endeavoured to leave the overhang in place, and instead taken steps to manage the safety of visitors at the site differently.


"Depending on the level of risk deemed acceptable these measures could have included further signs, further barriers, or fully or partially closing the track."


DOC would now introduce improved measures to ensure better protection of natural and heritage features, Mr Davies said.


Although visitor access and safety was a vital consideration, DOC's first priority was to protect New Zealand's natural and cultural heritage, he said.


"The review found DOC visitor risk management systems needed improved provisions for guiding staff appropriately through complex statutory considerations."


The report made nine recommendations for improvements. These include updating systems to include triggers to seek further expert advice and consulting appropriately with iwi and stakeholders. Work is under way to implement the improvements.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 