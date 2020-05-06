Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Kaikoura Council Gears Up To Tackle Unemployment

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 10:21 am
Article: Lois Williams - Local Democracy Reporter

Kaikoura's unemployment rate could soar to 15% or higher, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.

That's the estimate of Kaikoura District Council chief executive Angela Oosthuizen, based on official stats relating to the town's economy.

In her latest report to council, Mrs Oosthuizen said tourism was worth $66 million a year to Kaikoura, and a quarter of the district's workforce was involved in the industry.

"We can confidently assume we will have no overseas visitors for twelve months and we should expect a 20% reduction in our GDP," she said.

More than 30 percent of Kaikoura's GDP came from tourism, one of highest rates in the country.

"We have an extremely high level of dependence on the industry; only Queenstown Lakes and McKenzie District are higher and for Westland and Rotorua it's around 15% of GDP."

The town had an even higher reliance on international tourists for overnight stays: 75% of those who stayed in the town were from overseas, she said.

Kaikoura's unemployment rate pre-Covid had been just 1.2% compared to the national average of 4% in 2019, but significant job losses were now inevitable, Mrs Oosthuisen said.

"We can expect unemployment of 15% or more for the next twelve months...it's a big change and the community is unprepared for it."

The council had some planning to do to get Kaikoura through next summer and prepare for the reopening of NZ borders to international visitors, she said.

At its last meeting, the council agreed to set up an economic recovery governance group to support tourism and come up with projects to create jobs through the Covid-19 downturn.

The group would be underpinned by a "think-tank "of experienced business people and would meet fortnightly, Ms Oosthuizen said.

The council has appointed its Customer Service manager Susi Haberstock to the position of Recovery Manager, with a wide-ranging brief that includes supporting cultural and physical wellbeing and building community resilience.

The appointment will be cost-neutral, according to the CEO's report.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

Caitlin Johnstone: Humanity Is Making A Very Important Choice When It Comes To Assange

The propagandists have all gone dead silent on the WikiLeaks founder they previously were smearing with relentless viciousness, because they no longer have an argument. The facts are all in, and yes, it turns out the US government is certainly and undeniably working to exploit legal loopholes to imprison a journalist for exposing its war crimes. That is happening, and there is no justifying it... More>>

Gail Duncan: Reframing Welfare Report

Michael Joseph Savage, the architect of the 1938 Social Security Act, wouldn’t recognise today’s Social Security Act as having anything to do with the kind, cooperative, caring society he envisioned 80 years ago. Instead society in 2020 has been reduced ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 