Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Five new regional digital hubs

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 2:17 pm
Article: Digitl

Regional economic development minister Shane Jones dipped into the Provincial Growth Fund to find $2 million for five more digital hubs.

The hubs provide free wi-fi, co-working space and advice for people outside the main centres.

New hubs will be at Gisborne, Katikati, Te Kateretanga O Kura-Hau-Pō in Horowhenua, Woodville and Murupara. They will join eight other hubs already planned for Northland, West Coast, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay and Manawatū-Whanganui-Horowhenua.

This is a sound idea that extends the idea of rural broadband. It's one thing to deliver connectivity to the bush, it's another thing to provide hubs where casual users can experience or use the technology.

Some rural users may struggle to pay for an account at first, but need just enough free connectivity to get started. Others may want to try before they buy.

Providing advice is crucial for people who have been underserved with technology in the past. Using broadband may seem straightforward to most users, but it can be daunting for people on the wrong side of the digital divide.

As Jones says: "Improving digital connectivity was flagged as a key area of investment for the PGF as it is a catalyst for economic development and wellbeing, lifts productivity and supports the other investments government is making in the regions through the Provincial Growth Fund."

There's a strong case for a similar initiative in less well off parts of urban centres. That money won't come from the PGF, but now government has accepted the principle of building hubs it shouldn't be too hard to organise.

Five new regional digital hubs was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Keith Rankin: Can Our Grandchildren Be Our Creditors?

'We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars from our children and grandchildren to get us through the Covid crisis…'. ( James Shaw in interview on Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon, 23 April 2020) Debtors and Creditors Literally, for me to ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 