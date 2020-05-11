Covid-19: PM Jacinda Ardern reveals whether New Zealand will move to alert level 2

The government is announcing its decision on whether to reduce restrictions by moving to Covid-19 alert level 2, or to stay in alert level 3 longer.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Dr Health Ashley Bloomfield are expected to speak about 4pm.

The government has previously said a safe transition that locks in gains made in alert levels 4 and 3 would be its priority, and it would not rule out moving to level 2 in stages.

In making the decision, Cabinet members would have looked at the most up-to-date evidence, advice from Dr Bloomfield and other experts, and weighed all aspects of the country's Covid-19 response against its effects on the economy, businesses and workers.

Earlier today, the regular daily Covid-19 briefing was not held and the Ministry of Health instead revealed via a media release there were three new cases of the coronavirus and no further deaths.

