Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Big Day For West Coast As New Hospital Blessed

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 10:45 am
Article: Lois Williams - Local Democracy Reporter

Today is a big day for the West Coast DHB, with the start of the transition process from the old Grey Base hospital to the gleaming new Te Nikau building next door.

Board chairman Rick Barker told members on Friday that Fletchers started not long ago with about 280 'defects' to remedy before the move could begin and now only a handful remained.

"Fletcher have put a sophisticated and complete team onto the project and the last report I had three days ago said there were five outstanding items; four of which all the materials are onsite. The fifth one ... has been rescheduled for later in May, so we are likely to have Te Nikau ready for the transition process on the 11th."

But there was one thing missing — and he had to insist it was remedied.

"There was no canopy over the entrance. You cannot open a hospital on the West Coast without a canopy over the front door. It rains here!" Mr Barker declared.

The blessing ceremony planned for today had to be scaled back because of the Covid-19 restrictions, but it was a very important event, culturally and spiritually, he said.

"That (the scaling back) is disappointing but as the restrictions are lifted, there will be other opportunities for the public to have a look inside; I am very impressed with it."

By June 10, the DHB should be able to name the date when the first patients would be admitted to Te Nikau, Mr Barker reported.

Progress on plans and funding for Buller's new health centre had also struck an unexpected 'hiccup' this month he said.

"We had a letter from the Ministry of Health saying they needed more information — David (Meates-CEO) and I were thunderstruck at this ... what more could you know?

"It seems some people in the system hadn't quite got a grasp of all the history so we went back and set out all the things that had been said and done before."

"This is about trust — for Buller, a delay would have been deja vu after Te Nikau — it was important for the relationship of the Board and Buller people, and we were not going to go down the same track twice."

But the DHB had since been told the funding was likely to be approved within the next ten days, and once that was done the board could complete the tender for the removal of asbestos in Westport, he said.

Work should start as soon as the contractors could get on site, and as restrictions were removed.

"We've now got two big projects on the way — and it's all looking pretty good."

Board member Edie Moke thanked Mr Barker and the management team for pushing the two projects along, saying she had been very grumpy with the delays.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Keith Rankin: Can Our Grandchildren Be Our Creditors?

'We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars from our children and grandchildren to get us through the Covid crisis…'. ( James Shaw in interview on Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon, 23 April 2020) Debtors and Creditors Literally, for me to ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak

Reviled strongmen of one era are often the celebrated ones of others. Citizens otherwise tormented find that replacements are poor, in some cases even crueller, than the original artefact. Such strongmen also serve as ideal alibis for rehabilitation ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 