Video: Covid-19 press conference May 12 - No new cases to report today

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are giving today's Covid-19 update.
There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported today.
There were three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 yesterday, including two nurses at Waitakere Hospital.
Yesterday Ardern announced a staggered move into level 2.
Retail, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and other public spaces including playgrounds and gyms will be able to reopen on Thursday.
Schools will return to normal classes from Monday 18 May, while bars will have to wait until Thursday 21 May to reopen.
Earlier, Ardern told Morning Report that there are protocols in place if the alert level needs to go back up.
