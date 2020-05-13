Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Winston Peters not concerned about blowback from China after supporting Taiwan

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 10:40 am
Article: RNZ

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is not concerned about diplomatic blowback over New Zealand's support for Taiwan joining a World Health Organisation meeting as an observer, he says.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian speaks at the daily media briefing in Beijing on April 8, 2020. Photo: Greg Baker / AFP

China has berated New Zealand, saying the country should "stop making wrong statements" on the issue to avoid damaging bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said New Zealand's comments were a severe violation of the "one China" principle, which stated that Taiwan was part of China.

"We express our strong dissatisfaction with the statements and resolutely oppose it, and we have already made stern representations with New Zealand.

"China urges New Zealand to strictly abide by the 'one China principle' and immediately stop making wrong statements on Taiwan, to avoid damaging our bilateral relationship," Zhao said.

Peters said he had personal assurances from his Chinese counterpart that there would be no retaliation over an issue like this, because China did not "behave that way".

"When I get assurances from the highest level in China, I believe them," Peters said.

"True friendship is based on equality. It's based on the ability to, in this friendship, nevertheless disagree."

Peters said New Zealand supported Taiwan taking part in the World Health Assembly meeting next week as an observer is because of its "tremendous success against Covid-19".

"Taiwan has been a standout society - 435 cases and only four deaths - and they're not going into relapse like China and South Korea are.

"It's really impossible to understand why in the interests of helping the international community that's already lost a quarter of a million people and will lose millions, and the greatest crisis to any economy in 100 years... I find it very difficult to believe anyone would think that we wouldn't do our duty by all those people who have sacrificed so much", he said.

*See all RNZ coverage of Covid-19

Last week, Peters said China's Ambassador to New Zealand should heed her "master back in Beijing", after a statement about New Zealand's position on Taiwan and the World Health Organisation.

Today he said he did not regret the comment, despite the new comments from the Chinese foreign ministry.

"I don't regret that at all because every ambassador should listen to their master. They should listen to who is giving the directions. The directions come from the minister himself and the government.

"In over 22 years of long engagement with China and of late with my counterpart Wang Yi, I've always had the same assurance", Peters said.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Jelena Gligorijevic: (Un)lawful Lockdown And Government Accountability

As the Government begins to ease the lockdown, serious questions remain about the lawfulness of these extraordinary measures. Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has indicated it will issue summonses for the production of legal advice about the ... More>>

Keith Rankin: Can Our Grandchildren Be Our Creditors?

'We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars from our children and grandchildren to get us through the Covid crisis…'. ( James Shaw in interview on Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon, 23 April 2020) Debtors and Creditors Literally, for me to ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 