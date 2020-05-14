Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Ultrafast Fibre overseas sale raises questions

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 11:35 am
Article: Digitl

Ultrafast Fibre’s owners have agreed to sell their shares in the business to First State Investments, an Australian asset management company.

The business was owned by electricity distributors, who bid and won the UFB contracts over a decade ago. WEL Networks Limited owned 85 percent and Waipa Networks Limited controlled the other 15 percent.

UFF runs fibre networks in parts of the Central North Island including Hamilton, Tauranga, Whanganui and New Plymouth. The network runs past around 237,000 premises.

First State paid $854 million for the business.

OIO approval needed


The deal is subject to approval from the Overseas Investment Office.

This is where the story could get interesting.

An overseas organisation needs OIO approval to buy a sensitive New Zealand asset. In most cases sensitive means either land or a business that is worth more than $100 million. There’s usually an exception for Australian buyers.

However, a fibre network isn’t only sensitive. It is also a strategic asset of national importance.

Different rules for different fibre companies


Chorus, the largest fibre company is subject to a 10 percent Kiwi Share restriction which limits foreign investment in the business.

In 2012 the government had to decide to waive the restriction when AMP Capital moved to take a larger stake in the business.

There was something of political fuss when this happened, yet the amount of Chorus under discussion was less than the amount of UFF that’s now up for sale.

While UFF is much smaller than Chorus, it is New Zealand’s second largest fibre company. It has a wholesale monopoly in its area and covers roughly 12 percent of the homes able to connect to UFB.

So, if roughly five percent of Chorus triggered political alarm bells, 100 percent of UFF could come under scrutiny.

Exquisite timing


First State Investments is lucky that most politicians are focused elsewhere at the moment. Either that, or it timed its acquisition knowing it could slip under the radar.

If UFF was anything other than a technology company you could expect, at least, New Zealand First to take an interest in this sale.

Of course this wouldn’t be the first time overseas interests have owned strategic New Zealand telecommunications assets. Yet it seems odd that Chorus ran into problems selling a few percent to AMP while UFF can be sold in its entirety.

Ultrafast Fibre overseas sale raises questions was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Jelena Gligorijevic: (Un)lawful Lockdown And Government Accountability

As the Government begins to ease the lockdown, serious questions remain about the lawfulness of these extraordinary measures. Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has indicated it will issue summonses for the production of legal advice about the ... More>>

Keith Rankin: Can Our Grandchildren Be Our Creditors?

'We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars from our children and grandchildren to get us through the Covid crisis…'. ( James Shaw in interview on Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon, 23 April 2020) Debtors and Creditors Literally, for me to ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 